Timothée Chalamet's Doppelgänger Is An OG Disney Channel Star

Timothée Chalamet has a famous lookalike... and it's someone you've been watching on TV for many, many years.

A Twitter user by the name of Andy (@epthotty) shared side-by-side comparison photos of Timothée and an original Disney Channel Star, Adam Lamberg, who played the iconic Gordo on Lizzie McGuire. "Gordo from Lizzie McGuire walked so Timothee Chalamet could run," he captioned the post.

It's undeniable that the two share some physical similarities, including their coloring and their curly mops. The post has since gone viral, accumulating more than 3,000 retweets and 20,000 likes. Immediately, fans began responding to the post agreeing that they see the likeness between the two actors. "This explains why I like Timothée so much oh my god," one follower wrote. "I don't think I will ever be the same after seeing this," said another.

This is, of course, not the first time fans have gone out of their way to point out a celebrity doppelgänger, and some of them are, uh, more believable than others. Last October, fans went wild over the fact that Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things bears a striking resemblance to CHVRCHES’s Lauren Mayberry.

Others have pointed out that Jennifer Lawrence's lookalike is a model named Alexia Maier, or that Lady Gaga's twin is Instagram model Amethyst Rose. And this week, Liam Hemsworth's doppelgänger emerged in the form of pro tennis player Karen Khachanov.

Regardless of whether or not you see the similarities, it's always fun to point out a lookalike here or there, like the Internet is doing right now with Timothée and Adam. Who knows, maybe the two could co-star as brothers one day?

