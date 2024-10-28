Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest

The Daily Beast

King’s stepson shares anxiety over Charles’ health Tom Parker Bowles, King Charles’ stepson, has spoken candidly about his concerns for Charles’ health. Queen Camilla’s son told People how the monarch’s cancer diagnosis has been “very worrying.” The king has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he is receiving weekly treatment. However, this treatment was paused during his trip to the southern hemisphere last week. “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever