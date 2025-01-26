Timothée Chalamet Loses Oscar to Kenan Thompson in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Timothée Chalamet just can’t catch a break during awards season.

The “Dune” and “A Complete Unknown” star devoted part of his “Saturday Night Live” monologue to lamenting the fact that he seems to keep losing at major awards shows.

“It’s an enormous honor going to these award shows. It’s such a great experience,” Chalamet said. “But I just keep losing. And each time, it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.” A montage of Chalamet’s disappointed face at past Golden Globes and Academy Awards ceremonies followed.

Chalamet’s appearance on the show comes comes less than a week after he received an Academy Award nomination for best actor for his portrayal of music icon Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown.” It marks the second Oscar nod of Chalamet’s career, as he was previously nominated in the same category for the film “Call Me by Your Name.”

Chalamet then admitted he had a winner’s speech ready to go but has never had a chance to use it. So he asked the audience to indulge him as he handed a small envelope to a man sitting in the front row, with Chalamet itching to hit the stage and give his speech. But when the man read the winner’s name from the envelope, it turned out to be Kenan Thompson.

As Thompson accepted an Oscar, he said, “To my fellow nominees, you did beautiful work this year. Anyway, I love Bob Dylan. This is for you, Bob!” When Chalamet asked Thompson if he could at least finish introducing the show, Thompson replied “Oh, yeah, go ahead. Little bitch.”

Bob Dylan was frequently referenced in the monologue, with Chalamet comparing Dylan to Willy Wonka, whom Chalamet has also played. “They’re both eccentric. They’re both innovators, and they both captured and enslaved hundreds of Oompa Loompas.”

As previously announced, Chalmet is pulling double duty at “SNL,” serving as the musical guest in addition to hosting the Jan. 25 episode. Although it is his first time as musical guest, Chalamet has hosted the long-running NBC sketch series twice before.

