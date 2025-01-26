Timothée Chalamet Performs a Selection of Bob Dylan’s Hidden Gems as SNL’s Musical Guest — Watch

Timothée Chalamet isn’t ready to give up the role of Bob Dylan yet.

The Oscar-nominated actor performed a selection of obscure Dylan songs (which he mentioned were some of his favorites) as the musical guest this week on Saturday Night Live. First, he rocked hard with “Outlaw Blues,” from Dylan’s 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home, and then he slowed it down with “Three Angels,” a mellow, spoken-word piece from the 1970 album New Morning, with Grammy-winning musician James Blake playing keyboards and providing backup vocals. (Chalamet also got an introduction from SNL alum Adam Sandler, who added, “I love him, too!”)

Then in his second musical segment, Chalamet grabbed an acoustic guitar and sat on a stool, singing a tranquil version of Dylan’s “Tomorrow Is a Long Time,” a non-album track that first appeared on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Volume II from 1971.

Chalamet earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor this week for playing Dylan in the big-screen biopic A Complete Unknown, which hit theaters in December. (The nomination is Chalamet’s second in the category, after an earlier nod for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.) The film earned eight Oscar nominations in total, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director for James Mangold, Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton’s work as Dylan mentor Pete Seeger and Best Supporting Actress for Monica Barbaro’s turn as Dylan’s fellow folkie Joan Baez.

Watch a clip of Chalamet’s performance below — we’ll add more when they become available — and give this week’s SNL a grade in our poll.

Timothée Chalamet's Oscar campaign really is so impressive



here he is singing Bob Dylan's "Tomorrow is a Long Time" on SNL pic.twitter.com/iErK5IFx81 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 26, 2025

