Timothée Chalamet's best movie is now available on Prime Video

Timothée Chalamet's acclaimed movie Call Me By Your Name has found a new streaming home in Prime Video.

The queer romance story directed by Luca Guadagnino from André Aciman's 2007 novel is now available on Prime in the UK.

Set in 1983 Northern Italy and boasting ethereal songs by Sufjan Stevens on its soundtrack, the film follows 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) as he falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer).

Sony Pictures

The movie also stars Michael Stuhlbarg as Elio's father, archaeology professor Samuel, and Amira Casar as Elio's mum Annella.

Call Me By Your Name marks Chalamet's first collaboration with Guadagnino, with the two teaming up once again on poignant cannibal love story Bones and All, released in 2022.

Following the success of Challengers, Guadagnino has just presented his latest work Queer on the festival circuit, including screenings at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month.

Set for a November 27 release in the US (with the UK and Ireland following suit on December 13), the movie is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Beat Generation author William S Burroughs.

Sony Pictures

Queer stars Daniel Craig as William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City becoming infatuated with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged US Navy serviceman who struggles with drug addiction.

Guadagnino was recently reported to be in final negotiations to helm a new take on Bret Easton Ellis' American Psycho, which previously got the big screen treatment in Mary Harron's 2000 movie with Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman.

Call Me By Your Name is available to stream on Prime Video in the UK now. In the US, it's available on Netflix and Apple TV+.

