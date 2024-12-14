Timothee Chalamet debuts blonde transformation in nod to Bob Dylan
Timothee Chalamet stepped out with blonde locks in a nod to Bob Dylan at the New York premiere of A Complete Unknown.
The US actor stars as influential folk singer Dylan in the Oscar-tipped film, which follows his early days as a musician in New York City, culminating in his famed performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.
Oscar-nominated Chalamet bore a striking resemblance to the musician at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, sporting a shaggy blonde hairstyle and a blue beanie hat paired with a black leather jacket and scarf.
It came after the 28-year-old actor channelled Dylan’s style at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, wearing a classic black leather jacket adorned with pins depicting a young Dylan.
One of the pins read Get Born, a lyric from Subterranean Homesick Blues – the opening song on Dylan’s 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home.
He paired the ensemble with a black Cuban heel, synonymous with Dylan’s style in the 1960s.
Dylan previously appeared confident that Chalamet will be “completely believable” in the biopic.
He wrote on X: “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”
Dylan said the film has been adapted from a 2015 book by Elijah Wald titled Dylan Goes Electric!
“It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book,” the 83-year-old added.
The James Mangold-directed film also stars US actress Elle Fanning as love interest Sylvie Russo.
The 26-year-old wore a custom Prada buttercup yellow strapless dress paired with Cartier jewelry on the New York carpet.
The premiere comes days after Chalamet received the Gotham visionary award alongside A Complete Unknown filmmaker Mangold for the film, which began life in 2019.
Chalamet previously said he found parallels with Dylan’s journey to stardom, finding his confidence in smaller budget films, including his Oscar-nominated turn in Call Me By Your Name, while Dylan found his stride in folk music.
The actor received a Golden Globe nod for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role, while the film has been tipped for best picture.