Timothee Chalamet arrives on red carpet on a Lime bike at London premiere of A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet arrived at the UK premiere of Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike.

The 28-year-old, who portrays the folk legend in the movie, chose an unconventional means of arrival on the red carpet at BFI Southbank before ending his ride on the hire bike using his mobile in front of paparazzi.

The star, who walked the red carpet solo without girlfriend Kylie Jenner, wore a black suit with a blue patterned shirt.

He was joined by co-star Monica Barbaro, 34, who plays Joan Baez in the new movie, and Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger.

Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premier of the movie "A Complete Unknown" (AFP via Getty Images)

The film tells the story of Dylan's early career from busking on the street to his famous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Chalamet earlier revealed how he practised to be able to play the legendary hitmaker’s songs live for the film.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, he said he had not known much about Dylan before agreeing to play him in the biopic, but is now “deeply passionate” about his music.

He said: “I had a lot of time to practice because we were meant to make the film five and half years ago, then there was Covid and then there was the actors’ strike, so I have years to prepare.

“I was confident about singing and by the time we got to do the film I wanted to sing and play the songs live.”

The Hollywood actor, who has starred in sci-fi epic Dune and period drama Little Women also revealed he never got the chance to meet Dylan as he is an “elusive, mysterious figure” and a “man of few words”, but he would be keen to.

(Invision)

“I am very respectful that it is true to his character that I would never get to meet him”, he said.

Dylan has previously given Chalamet his seal of approval, writing on social media: “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

An apparent no-show at the premiere was star Elle Fanning - who plays Dylan’s girlfriend in the movie - with onlookers saying she was nowhere to be seen.