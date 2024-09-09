Tina Fey's Daughters Look Just Like Mom as They Make Rare Appearance at US Open Women's Final

The 'Mean Girls' star shares daughters Alice, 18, and Penelope, 13, with husband Jeff Richmond

Gotham/GC Images Tina Fey and family at US Open

Tina Fey enjoyed a tennis-filled day with her family of four.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Mean Girls star, 54, was spotted cheering in the stands at the US Open alongside her husband Jeff Richmond, 63, and their daughters Alice, 18, and Penelope, 13. In the rare family photos, Penelope can be seen wearing a blue turtleneck sweater, while Alice rocks a dark green cardigan, white pants and a white US Open hat.

Fey posed at the entrance of the event, showing off her black button-down midi dress underneath a cream cable-knit sweater and black Prada loafers. Richmond cozied up next to his wife as they enjoyed the match, sporting a navy suit jacket, blue plaid button-down shirt and black sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images Tina Fey and family at US Open

At the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in December 2023, the proud mom of two exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about her toughest critics: her daughters. “You're never cool [to your kids],” Fey said. “No, you're never cool, and you shouldn't try to be. Just let it happen!”



The star — who enjoyed a date night at the event alongside Richmond — said she figured out a solution, however, for winning them over. "We watch TV and we go, ‘We know that person. You like that show? We know them,' " Fey shared. "And then they say, ‘No you don't.' "

“Get some celebrity friends,” Richmond added. "There's more than you think!"

“There's so many of them, they're easy to get," joked Fey.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Penelope had a prominent role on her mother's hit Peacock sitcom, Girls5Eva, as a 9-year-old, but getting the part was harder than you may think.

"Our daughter Penelope ended up being in the show. There was a part for a 9-year-old, and I was like, 'If we don't let her audition for this, she's going to kill us,' " Fey told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on a 2021 episode of the Today Show.

Interestingly enough, Fey — as one of Girls5Eva's executive producers — was hesitant at first to give Penelope the role. "I can't let the boss' kid get the first part job they ever audition for," she joked.

So Fey and series creator Meredith Scardino hired another kid, who was ultimately unable to do the job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was like, Penelope, you're up." Fey said.

"She did a great job," Fey recalled. "And she was super professional, and for kind of a grim year of like distance learning and stuff, it was a little treat for her."

Read the original article on People.