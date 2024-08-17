Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement Nearly 13 Months After Filing

The former couple shared eight years of marriage after exchanging vows onboard a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 12, 2015

Amy Sussman/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty Tina Knowles, Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce, nearly 13 months after she filed in July 2023.

Knowles, 70, the mom of superstars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, filed for divorce from the actor, 77, on July 26, 2023, in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, following eight years of marriage.

The former couple, who exchanged vows onboard a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 12, 2015, cited "irreconcilable differences" in a settlement obtained by PEOPLE. The document added that the "irremediable breakdown of the marriage [made] it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles attend BET+ Season 2 Premiere Of The Ms. Pat Show Celebration on August 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California

While both parties waived their right to spousal support, Knowles agreed to give Lawson a one-time payment of $300,000, representing "a full and complete settlement of all interest that Respondent has acquired during marriage in the community property of the parties as well as his obligation on any and all community debts."

Lawson was also awarded a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, the right to all earnings acquired since their date of separation, funds acquired by Richard Lawson Studios Inc., his SAG pension plan, royalties, creative works made during their union, and personal belongings, including clothing and jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023

Knowles was awarded the right to keep a property in Los Angeles and a separate property in Texas, as well as "all furniture, furnishings, appliances, artwork and personal effects" at both locations.

Like Lawson, she also gets to all earnings acquired since their date of separation and creative works generated during their time together.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Tina Knowles attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024

In addition, the fashion designer gets to keep a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book “deal” with Penguin Random House, and a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC.

Within the settlement, the former couple also agreed to a "non-disparagement agreement," in which they "acknowledge their intent to resolve all issues in their dissolution amicably" by agreeing to agree on any statements made about their divorce mutually and will not speak ill about their children, grandchildren, and their spouses.



