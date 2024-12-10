Tina Knowles says Instagram account was 'hacked' after Jay-Z lawsuit post speculation

From left, Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King."

Tina Knowles is not throwing her gavel into the court of public opinion.

The businesswoman, mother of pop superstar Beyoncé, is responding to speculation that she "liked" a social media post about rape allegations against Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z.

In an amended lawsuit filed Sunday, the billionaire music mogul was accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl alongside fellow hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000. The woman, identified anonymously as Jane Doe, brought a lawsuit against Combs in October for the alleged assault.

Soon after news of the lawsuit broke, reports emerged that Knowles allegedly liked an Instagram post about Jay-Z's legal trouble from ABC7 Chicago. The post's caption read, "Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs are accused of raping a then-13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards, according to an amended civil lawsuit filed Sunday."

In an Instagram post Monday, Knowles denied she liked the ABC News post, claiming her account was "hacked."

"As you all know, I do not play about my family," Knowles wrote. "So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!"

She added: "Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'"

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Knowles for comment.

In response to the rape allegations brought against Jay-Z, an attorney for the rapper filed a court request on Monday to reveal the identity of his accuser, a woman who resides in Alabama.

Jay-Z "deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades," the filing read.

Later Monday night, Jay-Z appeared with Beyoncé and their 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter in support of her appearance in Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King."

The family arrived with hardly any fanfare among hundreds of guests and staff roaming the tented red carpet. Following the step and repeat, the Carters left seemingly as quickly as they came − without walking the rest of the carpet or speaking to the media.

Jay-Z blasts rape lawsuit as 'blackmail attempt'

In Jane Doe's lawsuit, the woman alleged another unnamed celebrity "stood by and watched as Combs and (Jay-Z) took turns assaulting" her.

"Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences," the lawsuit, filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, read. "He believes he is above the law. He is not. His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances. ... Both perpetrators must face justice."

Jay-Z, who was 30 at the time of the alleged assault and is now 55, vehemently denied the allegations against him in a statement Sunday.

The "Empire State of Mind" emcee blasted Buzbee's lawsuit as a "blackmail attempt."

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," Jay-Z said of Buzbee in the statement. "No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So no, I will not give you one red penny!!"

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tina Knowles responds to speculation she 'liked' post on Jay-Z lawsuit