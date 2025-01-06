Tina Knowles ‘So Thankful to God’ as She Celebrates 71st Birthday: 'Pray, Dance, Laugh and Love'

Tina Knowles is expressing her gratitude for another year.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the businesswoman reshared an Instagram tribute made by another account in honor of her 71st birthday.

The compilation features videos of Tina singing "It's my birthday, I'm gonna party" and mouthing the lyrics to her daughter Beyoncé's "Savage" remix, which features a nod to the matriarch, as well as photos of her with the 32-time Grammy winner, 43, and Solange Knowles, members of Destiny's Child and her in a crown.



"I just came across this in my feed so cute ! @_beyonce_my_life__ I supposed you put this together," she began the caption.

Added Tina: "Thank you so much ! I am so thankful To God today for so many things ! My family ! My friends , my health and my life!!!! I plan to have a Happy Birthday today Pray, Dance , laugh and love. big!!!!"

In honor of the fashion designer's birthday, Octavia Spencer shared an Instagram tribute to Tina on Saturday, Jan. 4.

"Happy Birthday to the incomparable @mstinaknowles! 💐✨ A queen of elegance, style, and strength who has inspired generations with her grace and creativity. Your heart is as big as your talent, and the world is better because of you. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all the joy you bring to others! ❤️👑," the Ma star, 54, captioned the post alongside a photo of the pair together.



For her 70th birthday, Tina shared a video on Instagram detailing how she celebrated — which included a performance from Destiny's Child.

"Thanks to all the people that sent me flowers , physically and mentally. Too many to name ! But the flowers were exquisite!!! so so blessed to know and love the people in my life God is soo Good ❤️🙏🏽," she captioned the clip in January 2024.

Tina also elaborated on the festivities, which featured her standing on a beach in Malibu in a fur coat and red lipstick.

"This is 'turn up' Tina, coming to you, on my birthday in my favorite place in the world, Malibu Beach. And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California. Not all of them because a couple of them couldn't be here," she began the clip.

Tina added: "This has been a spiritual weekend, and just about the empowerment of kickass women. Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved. I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know? But I'm so blessed to be here, and I'm so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love."

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?" she said. "So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes. I've got so many bonus children — beautiful bonus children — and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much," she concluded.

