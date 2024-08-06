Tinashe Unleashes Her 'Match My Freak World Tour' — See the Cities and Dates

The "Nasty" hitmaker is coming to a city near you

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Tinashe performs in Denmark in July 2024

Tinashe is headed to a city near you!

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the “Nasty” singer, 31, announced her Match My Freak World Tour. The 23-city show, produced by Live Nation, kicks off its North American dates starting on Oct. 14 in Anaheim at the House of Blues.

Stops along the way include Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Nashville before finishing in Sacramento on Nov. 25. Raveena will join Tinashe for the American leg of the tour.



Tinashe Tinashe Tour Poster

More dates will be announced soon for shows in Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia.

General on sale begins Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. local time on tinashenow.com, however, there are a few ways to pick up on early access tickets before passes are available to the general public.

Verizon is offering an exclusive presale for Tinashe’s Match My Freak World Tour in the United States through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows began on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 p.m. local time.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Tinashe performs onstage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2024

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are also offering presales for Tinashe’s tour beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. local time and ending on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. local time.

The singer, who was signed to Sony’s RCA Records from 2012 to 2019 before going independent, recently spoke to PEOPLE about the viral success of her Billboard Hot 100 single.

“It's pretty f---ing fun. It's exciting. I never expected that this record would just pop off like this, so that's very much fun. I'm having a great summer so far, to say the least,” the triple-threat entertainer said of her song charting.

Randy Holmes/Disney Tinashe on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Since releasing the bop in April, the “2 On” singer has had several high profile performances — including MTV’s Fresh Out Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the BET Awards during Usher’s tribute performance.

Though her last Hot 100 entry came with “Slumber Party,” a 2016 collaboration with Britney Spears, her current single has fans (and celebs!) everywhere singing along.

Tinashe told PEOPLE seeing Christina Aguilera post a social media video to her track was a full-circle moment.

“She was a hero of mine growing up. Her and Britney [Spears] were absolute queens when I was younger. So I think just having that co-sign was pretty epic. I screamed,” she said.

Tinashe’s upcoming album, Quantum Baby, will be released later this summer on Aug. 16, and is now available for preorder.

