Tiny New Brunswick community hosts major celebration of Hockeyville

A tiny New Brunswick community has been transformed into Hockeyville in celebration of the game and the legacy left in memory of a young player. People gathered Tuesday in Renous to celebrate the community’s win of the annual Kraft Hockeyville event and $250,000 to fix their aging rink. They also get a preseason NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers. Local Hockeyville chairman Zach Hallihan says the community is honouring 14-year-old Thomas Dunn, who was killed in a dirt bike accident on the Canada Day long weekend in 2018.