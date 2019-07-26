The Tiny Drug Dealer Kid from 'Euphoria' Has the Best Instagram You've Ever Seen

From Cosmopolitan

It's really stinking hard to pick one thing about Euphoria that makes it so damn good. It might be the makeup. Maybe the wardrobe? The pop culture references are pretty top-notch, too. But if I truly HAD to pick one thing about the show that really sent me over the edge...it's Ashtray. The kid looks too young to know multiplication, but he's a straight up drug dealer with a face tattoo. And you know what? The kid who plays him is just as mind-blowing IRL.

Javon "Wanna" Walton is the 12-year-old who brings Ashtray to life. He's also a boxer and a gymnast, so BRB while I cry about how talented this kid is. After lurking his Instagram account (which is probably run by his parents or manager, or something, because you technically have to be 13), I still can't decide if I'm afraid of him or think he's the cutest kid ever. Please enjoy this Instagram creeping journey with me.

He's boys with Drake.

Imagine the clout of a 12-year-old who knows Drake? (In case you forgot, Drake is one of the producers of Euphoria.) I can't!

He could probably take any and all of us in a fight.

Remember when you'd watch The Powerpuff Girls beat the crap out of an evil villain and be like, "damn they can pack a punch." Well, this is...a lot like that.

He's a gymnast, too.

The only thing scarier than a small child that can fight you is a small child who might pull out a back tuck while he's fighting you. Halp.

He's a jet-setter with impeccable airport sty.

What did you wear to the airport when you were 12? A Limited Too cami and some swishy sweatpants? Probs.

He posted a video shading his mom, LOL.

Javon got really fired up because his mom kept calling his Playstation 4 an X-Box, so he posted this confrontational video. Obviously, you should not mess with this kid and his video games!! (P.S., peep the location on this video.)

He does his own stunts.

I mean, this is zero percent surprising given his boxing and gymnastics background. But still, I need an Advil after watching this.

He prob has his read receipts on.

Just sayin'.





('You Might Also Like',)