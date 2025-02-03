Scientists hope these tiny froglets can save their species

Sylvia Hui
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — It was quite the journey for such tiny froglets: traveling thousands of miles from the forests of southern Chile to London, carried and brooded inside their fathers' vocal sacs for safety.

London Zoo said Monday that 33 endangered Darwin's frogs, named after scientist Charles Darwin who discovered the species, were born in their new home as part of a rescue mission to save the species from extinction.

Known populations of Darwin's frogs have suffered a 90% decline within a year since a deadly disease known as chytrid fungus arrived in 2023 in their habitat, the Parque Tantauco forests in southern Chile. The fungus has affected hundreds of amphibian species around the world.

The creatures have a unique reproductive strategy: after the females lay eggs, the male frogs protect and rear the tiny tadpoles inside their distensible vocal sacs for them to develop in safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of conservationists traveled to Chile's forests in October in search of healthy Darwin's frogs free of the infectious disease. They collected 52 frogs, which were then placed in climate-controlled boxes for a 7,000-mile (11,265 kilometers) ride by boat, car and plane to their new home in London.

Of the group, 11 male frogs — each measuring under 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) — carried 33 tadpoles that were born at the zoo.

“We knew we were embarking on something special — the clock was ticking, and we needed to act quickly if we were going to save these frogs,” said Ben Tapley, curator of amphibians at London Zoo.

He said the successful parent-rearing of the froglets was a “powerful symbol of hope for the species.”

The frogs are now kept in pairs inside dozens of glass tanks filled with moss and with temperatures that mimic their natural habitat. Keepers said the zoo will set up a breeding program for them, and any frogs they breed may later be reintroduced into the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andres Valenzuela-Sanchez, a researcher at ZSL, the conservation charity behind London Zoo, said the project will ensure the species has a fighting chance of recovery.

“These frogs are not only vital for the future of their species but also help us better understand how we can combat chytrid fungus and safeguard other amphibians globally,” he said.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Endangered frog dads travel 7,000 miles to 'give birth'

    Male frogs carrying tadpoles made an incredible journey to the UK by boat, plane, and car.

  • Orcas kill juvenile gray whale in rare predation event off L.A.

    Two Los Angeles-area boaters on Saturday spotted a juvenile gray whale that had recently been killed by orcas and was missing most of its head. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, director of the ACS-LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, tol

  • 'Rarely Seen' Pod of Killer Whales Spotted Off Orange County

    There was excitement among whale watchers after a rarely seen pod of killer whales was spotted off the coast of Orange County on Thursday, January 30, in the first documented appearance of the pod in the area.Staff at Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari were “thrilled” at the unprecedented sighting of a pod of Bigg’s killer whales.The orcas were first spotted in Newport Beach before making their way to Dana Point, where they were seen by Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari.Footage from Matt Stumpf, captain and drone operator for Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, shows the pod.Local news said that of the five or six whales spotted on Thursday, three had been identified as the individuals CA56, CA56A, and CA13.“This was such an amazing experience,” Stumpf said. “To see orcas is always special, but doubly so when they’ve never been seen in our area.”Gisele Anderson, co-president of Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, added: “We love killer whales at any time of year, and seeing this rarely seen pod was a special treat.” Credit: Matt Stumpf for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari via Storyful

  • Gray whale carcass with bite marks washes ashore on L.A. Beach

    **UPDATED TO REFLECT THAT ORCAS MIGHT NOT HAVE KILLED THE WHALE: Early Sunday a gray whale that was initially said by an expert to have been killed by orcas washed ashore at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles County. An examination of the carcass

  • Musk is a 'special government employee,' the White House confirms

    Elon Musk is working for President Donald Trump as a “special government employee," according to a White House official, solidifying his controversial role in the administration but sidestepping some disclosure rules that are typical of federal workers. The official, speaking Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Musk has a government email address and office space in the White House complex.

  • US consumer bureau won't defend Biden-era rules in court after chief was fired

    The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is refusing to defend Biden administration-era rules in court after its director was fired by President Donald Trump. In "emergency" notices filed on Monday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, hours before appeals in two cases were scheduled to be heard, the agency's lawyers said they have "been instructed not to make any appearances in litigation except to seek a pause in proceedings." One case concerned a CFPB appeal from a Texas federal judge's ruling that the agency in March 2022 unlawfully expanded its authority by deciding to examine banks and financial services companies for possible discrimination.

  • Man Says His Girlfriend Thinks It's 'Weird' That He Has Female Friends: 'We End Up Having Fights'

    "These are people that I have never dated or hooked up with," the man explained on Reddit

  • Exclusive-Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit, two Russian sources say

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, two Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and said he is ready to meet with Putin. Putin congratulated Trump on his election and stated he is ready to meet Trump to discuss Ukraine and energy.

  • 17-Year-Old Girl Dies from 'Serious Shark Bite' Within 100 Yards of Popular Tourist Beach: Reports

    A teenage girl was fatally injured while swimming near Bribie Island on Monday, Feb. 3, according to reports

  • Trial begins for two girls charged in death of homeless Toronto man Kenneth Lee

    TORONTO — The trial of two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man began Monday with both teens pleading not guilty to second-degree murder.

  • Travel conditions worsen in B.C. as snow starts to pile up

    Expect widespread travel delays as heavy snowfall arrives across B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island

  • Travel delays expected on the B.C. coast amid high-impact snowfall event

    The first snowfall of the season at the sea level in B.C. will be highly impactful this weekend for the Lower Mainland and parts of eastern Vancouver Island

  • Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, but Fred, Sam and Lucy the Lobster disagree on Groundhog Day

    Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow on Sunday morning on Groundhog Day.Willie made the prediction to chants of "wake up, Willie" at 8:09 a.m. on Sunday morning in Bluewater Park in Wiarton, Ont., located 220 kilometres northwest of Toronto. But his prediction doesn't match those of other weather-prognosticating animals:Shubenacadie Sam who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Nova Scotia saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.Lucy the L

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Dicey travel possible as influx of messy winter weather targets Ontario

    A quick burst of snowfall on Sunday could lead to tricky travel in parts of southern Ontario, ahead of another bout of wintry weather and fog chance on Monday that could affect road conditions

  • Who gets water in Alberta as demand grows? Debate heats up as government consults

    As droughts become more common, industries expand and populations grow, the Alberta government is studying how water is managed in the province and whether any rules need to change.Over the past number of months, it has held a series of open-ended town halls, open houses, online surveys and other forms of engagement. It's all tied to a stated goal of increasing water availability and improving the water management system in Alberta. The first phase of that consultation has just wrapped up. Some,

  • Baby shark mysteriously born in aquarium tank housing only females

    The arrival of a baby swell shark at an aquarium in Louisiana has caused a wave of excitement, after the egg hatched despite the fact that no male sharks appear to have been involved.

  • Schools shut as tremors shake Greece’s ‘Instagram island’

    The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.

  • Multiple earthquakes are rattling Greece's volcanic island of Santorini. Here's what we know

    Multiple earthquakes are rattling Santorini, a volcanic island in Greece, prompting authorities to dispatch rescuers with tents, a sniffer dog and drones, and to shut schools on four islands. Greece lies in a highly seismically active part of the world, and earthquakes are frequent. Earthquakes can't be predicted, but authorities are taking measures as a precaution.

  • Nigeria moves to restart oil production in vulnerable region after Shell sells much of its business

    ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government is in talks with local communities to restart oil production in a region that's previously suffered environmental damage after oil giant Shell's sale of its onshore business in the country.