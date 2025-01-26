The tiny engineering institute whose students nearly all have jobs within weeks of graduating

Poppy Wood
·5 min read
The New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering opened in Herefordshire in 2021
A former government minister has claimed a new engineering institute helped its first set of graduates achieve a “near 100 per cent employment record” within weeks of finishing their studies.

Just 25 students have graduated from the New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE) in Herefordshire since the small institution opened its doors in 2021.

Jesse Norman, the Conservative MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, who was appointed non-executive chair of NMITE earlier this month, said almost all of them were offered top-level industry jobs weeks after finishing.

NMITE said 23 former students secured degree-level engineering jobs after graduating, with many accepting roles at companies including Balfour Beatty and Kier.

Two students chose to take a break from their studies before applying for jobs, according to the institute.

The engineering centre is one of a handful of specialised institutions that have opened in recent years to address specific skills shortages, including the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology.

NMITE, which is loosely referred to as a university although it does not yet meet the technical threshold, was granted degree-awarding powers in September 2023. It previously worked with the Open University to validate degrees.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Norman, a former Treasury minister, said: “With scare stories about closing courses and academic lay-offs, worries about the relevance and value for money of many degree programmes and the very varied outcomes of different apprenticeships, the would-be student is being asked to make a decision likely to change their life forever.

“NMITE’s purpose is to pioneer a new generation of highly innovative small specialist UK universities… Twenty-five students have graduated to date, and they have a near 100 per cent employment record, within weeks of graduation.”

Jesse Norman was appointed non-executive chair of NMITE earlier this month
The universities data body does not collect statistics on how many graduates secure meaningful employment immediately after they finish their studies and instead polls them a year and a half after graduating.

Around 83 per cent of university leavers in 2021/22 were in employment or unpaid work 15 months after they completed their studies, according to the latest data from the Higher Education Statistics Authority.

It included 61 per cent who were in full-time employment, 11 per cent in part-time employment and 10 per cent who were combining both. Around five per cent of respondents were unemployed.

The Russell Group of top universities claims around 81 per cent of its graduates were in full-time employment or further study by the same point, the majority of whom reported being in highly skilled jobs.

Debate on value of university degrees

It comes amid a growing debate around the value of some degrees after the Government announced last year it would raise tuition fees in line with inflation from September 2025.

It will mean the annual price of a degree will increase from the current £9,250 to £9,535 from next year.

The move follows mounting concerns that many universities are facing a financial crisis, with as many as 72 per cent of English universities expected to slump into a deficit next year.

At the same time, entrants to the higher education market have vented frustration over the current red tape around opening new institutions.

Last month, the Office for Students announced it would pause granting institutions degree-awarding powers and would not process new applications for a university title.

The universities regulator said the move would mean staff could focus on addressing the “severe pressures” facing existing higher education institutions.

‘Appetite for careers-focused institutions’

James Newby, the chief executive of NMITE, suggested the current regulatory framework “absolutely doesn’t foster” new institutions opening, despite evidence there is a growing appetite for careers-focused institutions.

“Quite the opposite – it inhibits it. I mean, it’s designed for a sector that’s largely out of date. In fact, the regulator has recently announced a pause on progressing all new providers. So not only does it inhibit it, it blocks it. I think it’s the exact opposite of what’s needed,” he told The Telegraph.

NMITE, which charges a standard fee of £9,000 a year, offers two-year bachelor’s degrees that can be upgraded to a Master’s degree with one additional year of study.

It hopes to grow to around 450 to 500 students in total over the next few years, with 75 joining its latest intake.

Mr Newby suggested NMITE and other technical institutions could help “level up” regions by offering highly specialised education without risking a “brain drain” to big university cities.

Unlike many engineering courses that require A-level maths, NMITE selects its intake by interviewing them for key qualities including “grit”, “curiosity”, and “passion”.

He said around half of the students that had enrolled so far had also come from Hereford and the surrounding countryside, which is considered a higher education “cold spot”.

“There’s a direct link between social mobility and geographic mobility, so the answer is to put the university where the need is and that’s how you drive up local rates of inclusive participation and all the economic benefits that follow,” he said.

The university sector is currently facing serious financial difficulty, with many courses being cut as institutions try to save cash. It has renewed debate over the value of some degrees.

The previous Tory government promised to crack down on so-called “Mickey Mouse degrees”, which it claimed did little to boost graduates’ career prospects while loading them with spiralling debt.

Labour has promised to reform the student loan system to make it fairer for graduates. It is expected to see repayments staggered more heavily according to graduates’ earnings, though the Government is yet to spell out details in full.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, said last week she would set out the Government’s plan for higher education reform by summer 2025.

