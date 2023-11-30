Tiny on hook for $79,000 provincial heritage registration project

Sometimes, taxpayers pay for things they didn’t ask to have.

At a recent meeting of Tay Township council, a tender was awarded to MHBC Planning for just over $29,000 on the first phase of a provincially-mandated municipal heritage register review project, with an additional $49,000 in 2024 pre-approved for the upcoming budget cycle.

Due to new requirements on municipal registers following the passing of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 last year, municipalities in Ontario must undertake a review on properties to assess their manageability of conservation for local cultural heritage resources.

“Every municipality is required to do a study of those (non-designated) properties to determine whether or not they should be proceeded to being a fully registered, recognized historic property; and if not, they need to be removed from the list and can’t be considered for a significant time afterwards," said CAO Robert Lamb.

Municipalities have two years from the passing of Bill 23 to issue a notice of intention to designate a non-designated property.

“We don’t have this expertise in-house or the capacity in-house to do it, as most municipalities don’t,” stated Lamb. “That also means we’re in a field right now where 443 other municipalities are going through the very same thing we are – hiring somebody from the very limited pool of specialists that can do this work for our behalf.”

He added that Tiny had added its name to a chorus of other municipalities asking the province for a delay in the timeframe of the project due to the exact limitation of available specialists facing the township, but that nothing further had been heard from the province in that regard.

Tiny staff recommended that council accept the lowest bidder on the project.

Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins asked Lamb about the transparency of the financial imposition.

“To confirm, there’s no flow-through money coming from the province to offset municipalities for this forced-upon expense?” asked Miskimins.

Lamb replied: “That is correct.”

Mayor Dave Evans referred the public to the township’s municipal heritage registration website which provided listed and designated classifications in the registry.

“The Township of Tiny register currently consists of four individually designated properties and 31 listed properties, so it’s a sizeable number in our community,” said Evans. “We have a long legacy of very many significant historical buildings that we’d like to get on this register… so we want to make sure this moves forward.”

A question by Coun. Kelly Helowka to Dave Brunelle asked if the township’s heritage committee had been asked by the province to provide any input on the matter.

“We’ve been surprised, that now we’ve got to do something about this,” replied Brunelle. “We’re not qualified to deal with this kind of question, saying: what are we going to do, we’re going to force these people? That’s why we need a consultant to come in and see what other municipalities are doing so they can advise us.

“We want to be informed after each phase on the findings so that we can be informed,” Brunelle added. “It’s high on our radar, but we want to be consulted through this so we can make a sound decision.”

Council approved the tender to MHBC Planning for Phase 1 of the project, with Phases 2 through 4 to be pre-approved as an expense in the 2024 draft budget due to those phases taking place throughout next year.

The municipal heritage register review project report, including bids and scores on the tender, can be viewed on the agenda page on the Township of Tiny website.

Archives of council meetings are available to view on the Township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca