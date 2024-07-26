This tiny North Texas town had an 184% increase in population. See where it is

As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and this is true in terms of the state’s population.

The Lone Star State is not only huge in terms of land (a mere 261,193.9 square miles) but also in population, with 29,145,505 people calling Texas home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recently, the Census Bureau released population estimates for Texas from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023. The data shows that many people are flocking to Texas cities across the state:

What Texas city had the biggest population increase.

The small North Texas town of Weston saw an 184% increase in population over the past three years.

In 2020, Weston had a population of 287, but by 2023, it climbed to 816. That’s 529 new residents or 184% increase for the town located in Collin County.

Here are a few of the other highest population increases among Texas cities from 2020 to 2023:

Celina

2020: 17,808

2023: 43,317

Population increase: 143%

Fulshear

2020: 17,558

2023: 42,616

Population increase: 142%

Magnolia

2020: 2,451

2023: 5,320

Population increase: 117%

Jarrell

2020: 1,804

2023: 3,396

Population increase: 88%

Royse City

2020: 13,719

2023: 24,138

Population increase: 75%

Northlake

2020: 5,501

2023: 9,453

Population increase: 71%

Melissa

2020: 14,336

2023: 23,571

Population increase: 64%

Princeton

2020: 17,537

2023: 28,027

Population increase: 59%

Anna

2020: 17,370

2023: 27,501

Population increase: 58%

How much did Fort Worth’s population increase?

Fort Worth saw nearly a 6% population increase from 2020 to 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2020, Fort Worth’s population estimate was 923,602, and by 2023, that number had grown to 978,468. That may seem like a low percentage, but it equates to about 54,866 new residents.