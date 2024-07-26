This tiny North Texas town had an 184% increase in population. See where it is
As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and this is true in terms of the state’s population.
The Lone Star State is not only huge in terms of land (a mere 261,193.9 square miles) but also in population, with 29,145,505 people calling Texas home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Recently, the Census Bureau released population estimates for Texas from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023. The data shows that many people are flocking to Texas cities across the state:
What Texas city had the biggest population increase.
The small North Texas town of Weston saw an 184% increase in population over the past three years.
In 2020, Weston had a population of 287, but by 2023, it climbed to 816. That’s 529 new residents or 184% increase for the town located in Collin County.
Here are a few of the other highest population increases among Texas cities from 2020 to 2023:
Celina
2020: 17,808
2023: 43,317
Population increase: 143%
Fulshear
2020: 17,558
2023: 42,616
Population increase: 142%
Magnolia
2020: 2,451
2023: 5,320
Population increase: 117%
Jarrell
2020: 1,804
2023: 3,396
Population increase: 88%
Royse City
2020: 13,719
2023: 24,138
Population increase: 75%
Northlake
2020: 5,501
2023: 9,453
Population increase: 71%
Melissa
2020: 14,336
2023: 23,571
Population increase: 64%
Princeton
2020: 17,537
2023: 28,027
Population increase: 59%
Anna
2020: 17,370
2023: 27,501
Population increase: 58%
How much did Fort Worth’s population increase?
Fort Worth saw nearly a 6% population increase from 2020 to 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2020, Fort Worth’s population estimate was 923,602, and by 2023, that number had grown to 978,468. That may seem like a low percentage, but it equates to about 54,866 new residents.