Tiny turtles are linked to salmonella outbreak in small children

Tiny turtles have been linked to an outbreak of salmonella in nearly half of US states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last Friday that it had received 51 reports of salmonella from 21 states. The majority of those impacted lived in California, Florida, New York, and Georgia.

The agency said 23 individuals were hospitalized in the outbreak, which was linked to contact with small turtles. The illness is affecting young children, with 17 sickened who were under the age of five and ten under one.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC highlighted that a Food and Drug Administration law bans the sale and distribution of such turtles as pets due to repeated illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns pet turtles of any size can carry salmonella germs in their poop (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite this law online retailers, pet stores, and roadside markets continue to sell the small turtles which have shells that are less than four inches long.

The CDC recommends that Americans only buy turtles with shells longer than 4 inches, and make sure to purchase them from reputable rescues and pet stores.

People should make sure to wash their hands and help their children wash their hands after touching, feeding, and caring for turtles.

The CDC also asks that people abstain from releasing turtles into the wild.

Pet turtles of any size can carry salmonella germs in their poop, which can easily be spread. Eating or drinking around them, snuggling, and kissing can make people sick.

When washing turtles, either use a tub and equipment that are just for them. If using a laundry sink or bathtub, be sure to thoroughly clean and disinfect immediately after use.

Pet turtles are not recommended for children who are younger than five years old, seniors ages 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. These individuals are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps from six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria. Generally, the illness lasts from four days to a week. Most people recover without treatment, but for some the illness may lead to hospitalization.

Those experiencing diarrhea and a fever higher than 102F, bloody diarrhea, diarrhea for more than three days without signs of improving, signs of dehydration, and vomiting without being to keep liquids down should contact their healthcare provider.

This news comes after previous outbreaks in 2022 and 2023. Neither outbreak resulted in deaths.