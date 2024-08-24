Tip closure sparks fears over fly-tipping rise

The planned closure of a household waste recycling centre could lead to an increase in fly-tipping in the surrounding area, a councillor has warned.

Earlier this week, Kirklees Council announced a decision to shut the Nab Lane tip in Birstall as well as reducing opening hours at two other sites.

But Joshua Sheard, Conservative councillor for Birstall, said the district already suffered from "a major fly-tipping problem" and he feared it would only get worse.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said any impact on fly-tipping following the site's closure would be "closely monitored".

A council review of all five waste sites in the Kirklees district began as part of the council's budget in 2024-5.

It concluded that Nab Lane was the least-used site and it would cost £7m to bring it up to standard, which the authority said was "un-affordable".

'Serious issue'

However, Councillor Sheard said the closure of the site would mean the problem of fly-tipping in the district would "become bigger and bigger".

The road up to Junction 27 of the M62 at Birstall Retail Park was already "absolutely streaming with couches, fridges, rubble soil", he said.

"Fly-tipping is already a serious issue across Birstall and Birkenshaw," Mr Sheard added.

"The big fear for us is that once the tip actually does get closed down, it's going to exacerbate the problem."

Responding, Councillor Ahmed said Kirklees Council had a "zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping".

"Any impact on fly-tipping following the closure of Nab Lane HWRC will be closely monitored and action taken where appropriate", he added.

He also highlighted the Weaving Lane household waste site which would remain open seven days a week and which was located about five miles from Nab Lane.

Meanwhile, anyone who spotted fly-tipping taking place should report it to the council, Mr Ahmed said.

