Tips up in 2023 for Regina Crime Stoppers, but huge drop in value of property recovered

Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies says while the dollar value of property recovered last year through Crime Stoppers tips was significantly lower than in 2022, it's important to remember the point of the program is to help victims of crime. (Olivier Jodouin/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Regina Crime Stoppers says it got more tips last year than the year before — but the amount of property, drugs and cash seized due to tips was down significantly, according to its 2023 year-end report.

Crime Stoppers — a non-profit that supports the police in preventing and solving crime through anonymous tips — released its 2023 statistics at a Thursday news conference at the Regina police headquarters.

In 2023, the program got 771 tips from the public — up from 715 in 2022 — leading to 18 arrests and 28 charges laid. The tips helped to clear 44 cases, according to Crime Stoppers.

A total of $800 in property was recovered — a massive drop from the $617,200 recovered in 2022, according to the Crime Stoppers stats.

There were no drugs seized as a result of tips in 2023, while in 2022, a total of $66,700 worth of drugs was seized through the program.

Crime Stoppers said in a news release that those drops were "due to the nature of the types of crimes that received tips," and those numbers "can fluctuate year over year based on the type of tip and subsequent investigation."

But Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies said the point of the program is helping victims.

"Although the dollar value may not be as high as in previous years, we really have to think about the victims who were told that their case was concluded, that somebody was arrested," she said at Thursday's news conference.

That helps restore "faith that somebody cared about their incident and that that work had gone on after the fact to be able to provide some resolution," said Davies.

"So I think that's incredible."

Regina Crime Stoppers vice-president of finance Cory Little speaks to the media during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Regina Crime Stoppers vice-president of finance Cory Little says about half of the reward money offered for tips last year hasn't been claimed. (Olivier Jodouin/Radio-Canada)

Crime Stoppers said 25 per cent of the tips that came in last year involved drug-related crimes, and another quarter involved property-related crimes like theft, mischief and break-ins.

Another 20 per cent of the tips were related to violent crimes, 15 per cent were about people wanted in connection with crimes, and eight per cent were about traffic-related incidents, such as impaired driving.

The other seven per cent of tips were categorized as "other" by Crime Stoppers, including tips about missing people.

While the crime prevention organization offers rewards for tips, Regina Crime Stoppers vice-president of finance Cory Little says many of those rewards went unclaimed last year.

"In 2023, we approved 25 rewards for a total of $6,375, and of those 25 awards approved, only nine have been claimed, which is amazing," Little said at Thursday's news conference

That left about half of the reward money approved last year unclaimed, according to Crime Stoppers. The organization's news release said tipsters can call the tip line 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or check the status of their tip online.

Since the program started in 1984, Regina Crime Stoppers says tips have helped lead to more than 1,958 charges and the recovery of over $12 million in stolen property and drugs.