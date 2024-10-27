Tips to cut down on wait times during early voting in Palm Beach County
Tips to cut down on wait times during early voting in Palm Beach County
Tips to cut down on wait times during early voting in Palm Beach County
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all
The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…
The coaching icon questioned the GOP nominee's character and asked if people would want their "kids to act like he does."
Sen. Tammy Baldwin seemed to be in a comfortable spot in August.
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, turning what his campaign had advertised as the event where he would deliver his closing message in the campaign's final days to an illustration of what turns off his critics.
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
"I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”
After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts in the past have linked to Tehran's onetime nuclear weapons program and at another base tied to its ballistic missile program, satellite photos analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show.
The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia's defence ministry was working on different ways to respond if the United States and its NATO allies help Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western missiles. The 2-1/2-year-old Ukraine war has triggered the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War, and Russian officials say the war is now entering its most dangerous phase. Russia has been signalling to the United States and its allies for weeks that if they give permission to Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, then Moscow will consider it a major escalation.
(Bloomberg) -- After sending more than 100 fighter planes to attack Iran, the Israeli government is seeking to walk a fine line: Officials there believe the attack did significant strategic damage but want to allow Iran to continue dismissing it as unworthy of response. Most Read from BloombergThe Tartarian CandidateBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapRobotaxis Are No Friend of Public TransportationA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlArgentina Drug Traf
From the violent Shays Rebellion to the Jan. 6 insurrection, American democracy has been tested several times. | Opinion
With the American election running neck-and-neck, a former U.S. Ambassador to Canada warns how the relationship between the two countries could change dramatically with a second Donald Trump presidency. Former Ambassador Bruce Heyman speaks with host Mercedes Stephenson.
The Republican said she canceled her subscription to the newspaper after Bezos reportedly blocked the editorial board's endorsement.
Trump packed Madison Square Garden in the closing stretch of a tight campaign, rallying his supporters with the help of Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.