Tips for cutting down early voting wait times in Palm Beach County
Tips for cutting down early voting wait times in Palm Beach County
Tips for cutting down early voting wait times in Palm Beach County
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday
"This alone would tell me everything I need to know."
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
We're all guilty — but for the sake of your bottom, it's time to stop.
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
The fashion designer and philanthropist spoke onstage ahead of her daughter's highly anticipated appearance at the Houston event.
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
When I asked her exactly what the issue was, she simply replied, “We just didn’t do that in my day.”
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
These claims promoted by the vice president — or targeting her — have gained internet attention during her presidential campaign.
Shohei Ohtani hits tons of home runs, and early in 2024, he dropped one of his biggest bombshells: the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed he had gotten married. He didn't reveal his bride's name at that point. But then we learned that it was Japanese
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Multibillionaire Jeff Bezos alone made the decision to block The Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate. The Daily Beast has learned that even Will Lewis, Bezos’ hand-picked publisher, fought Bezos “tooth and nail” to prevent him from squelching the prepared editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president. It’s a surprising twist, given that it was Lewis who announced the paper’s decision.