Tips for Last Minute Tax Filers

CBC

Your T4s have been delivered, your RRSP contributions have been made, and now it's time to sit down and work on your income tax return.CBC News has gathered these resources to help Prince Edward Islanders complete their taxes.What's newThere are a couple of new programs that are close to home.For people looking to buy their first home, there is the First Home Savings Account. This program lets you save up for a downpayment for your first home in a tax-free account, much like a TFSA, or Tax-Free