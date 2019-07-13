Tips and tricks to get the most out of Free Fishing Weekend

Anglers rejoice, for free fishing weekend is here.

Those out on the waters on July 13 and 14 won't have to pay.

Other regulations such as possession limits, gear restrictions and size limits remain in effect, according to the government of Saskatchewan.

National parks are exempt from free fishing weekend and anyone taking fish out of the province must purchase a licence first.

While grizzled vets might know all the tricks and the best spots, this weekend is a way to introduce new people to the sport.

Jason Matity and his brother will be offering learn-to-fish lessons at Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound and Saskatchewan Landing this weekend.

At Duck Mountain and Moose Mountain in particular, perch fishing will be the focus of Matity's teachings.

Matity joined CBC Radio's Blue Sky to share some of his fishing knowledge ahead of free fishing weekend.

"We do everything. We talk about the basics… and then talk about species, conservation and regulations," Matity said. "It's a nice, tight little package of two hours."

He said each of the four lakes he and his brother will be at over the weekend offer different shoreline fishing opportunities.

Fish like weather changes

The forecast varies across the province, but that's not a bad thing for anglers.

"What they do tend to like is a pretty significant weather change, just prior to the change occurring," Matity said. "If you see a storm approaching, about an hour before, if you're in the right spot where there's active fish, they can really, really bite like crazy."

Listen to Matity's tips and tricks here:

He said once a storm system hits fish kind of shut down until the weather stabilizes.

"It's almost like they know a system is coming and they're like 'We better feed up because we're going to be off the bite for awhile,'" Matity said.

Weeds can be your friend

According to Matity, the fishing lessons in Buffalo Pound will include tips on angling in the weeds.

"If you learn how to fish and navigate around the weeds and use the weeds as your friend rather than your enemy, you can pursue fish there," Matity said.

"What it comes down to is any shore spot can be good."

Deep water isn't your only option

Matity said there's a bit of a misconception that exists around fishing in summer temperatures.

He said fish don't always head for deep water when temperatures soar. Some of his best walleye catches have happened in six feet of water or less.

"There are fish that spend their time out deep and make a living in the shallows," Matity said.

"As long as you keep working at it and know what you're doing, and modify your techniques, you can get fish anywhere."