Tipster Told Police Man Admitted Burning His 2 Kids. Police Just Arrested a Pair After Finding Buried Remains

Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella have been charged with murder, among other offenses, but their connection to the two children is not clear

Jasper County Sheriff's Office Steven Valle (left); and Samantha Sebella

Authorities in Indiana have arrested two people after tips alleging a man had confessed to killing and burning his children in a fire pit led police to find bone fragments in a backyard that police believe was the former residence of the pair. It is not clear, though, if the bone fragments are connected to the two children or are even human bones.

Police charged 31-year-old Steven Valle and 25-year-old Samantha Sebella, 25, with several offenses including murder nearly two weeks after a tipster made the allegation, WANE 15, FOX 59 and the Kansas City Star report.

Jasper County authorities received the tip on Sept. 20 from a person claiming an acquaintance had confessed to killing his two children and burning their bodies in a backyard fire pit of a home in Wheatfield, Ind., the local sheriff’s office previously said in a statement.

Subsequently, police launched an investigation and located the acquaintance and a woman at a hotel in nearby Newton County, Jason Wallace, Chief Deputy of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office previously told PEOPLE.

Police believe the pair are the parents of the children reportedly killed. The pair denied having any knowledge about the allegations made by the tipster.

"They just denied it,” Wallace said "They were cooperative but had nothing to share on the topic."

CBS Chicago/YouTube Bone Fragments Found in Backyard in Wheatfield, Ind.

On Sept. 30, police conducted a search at a Wheatfield residence where Wallace says the pair previously lived. They recovered bone fragments from three spots on the property which were then sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are working to determine whether they're human or animal bones.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, police arrested Valle and Sebella as part of their investigation, per WANE 15, FOX 59 and The Kansas City Star.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Valle and Sebella are linked to the reports of the deceased children, or whether they’re the two people police previously interviewed. Wallace was not immediately available for further clarification.

Valle and Sebella are also charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice and failure to report a dead body, FOX 59, WANE 15 and NBC Chicago reported, citing court records, Sheriff Patrick Williamson and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, respectively.

Plea and attorney information were not available for either suspect in online court records.

Anyone who has information that they feel may be relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-7334 and ask to speak with a detective.



