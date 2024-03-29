Tish Cyrus admits there are 'definitely issues' in her marriage to Dominic Purcell

During Thursday's episode of her podcast Sorry We're Stoned with her daughter Brandi Cyrus, Tish opened up about her marriage to the Prison Break actor. "I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago. But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, 'Don't even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.'" Tish, Miley Cyrus' mother and manager, confessed she "takes things personally" and was "coddled" as a child, while Dominic, 54, is "very blunt"