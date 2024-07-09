Tish Cyrus Says She Went to Therapy with Husband Dominic Purcell 'Two Weeks In' to Dating: 'It Was So Cool'

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot in August 2023

Tish Cyrus/Instagram Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell got very close, very quickly when they first started dating.

The Sorry We’re Stoned host, 57, opened up about the early days of her relationship with Purcell in a new episode of the podcast she shares with daughter Brandi, and revealed that the pair went to therapy together after just two weeks of dating.

Cyrus explained that after her 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, she “had such a fear of being alone,” but was immediately drawn to Purcell, 54, after they met through Instagram DMs.

“He was just so different in every aspect of the relationship that I had been in,” she said. “As a matter of fact, in the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month, and he has for like, 20 years. I went to therapy with him. It was so cool. Like, two weeks in.”

Cyrus said they dove right in in their therapy sessions, and that she appreciated Purcell’s concerns over possibly moving too quickly.

“One of the first things he said in therapy was, ‘I just want to make sure that I’m not pushing Tish too fast into a new relationship. She’s just gone through a divorce and I want to really learn how to walk her through that in the best way possible.’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa,’” Cyrus said. “Anyway, Dom’s awesome. He’s great. He’s just really stepped up and shown up and done it all right.”

She and the Prison Break actor tied the knot in August 2023, after publicly announcing their engagement in April 2023. They later revealed that Purcell actually proposed in November 2022, the same month they went Instagram official as a couple.

“After a month, when we really knew it was something great, he was like, ‘The only thing I want to do is feel like this is my chance to be the best version of myself. Not only for you, for my children, for everyone,’” Cyrus recalled. “I’ve never seen anybody work on themselves so much.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell

Purcell is dad to daughters Lily-Rose, 21, and Audrey, 23, and sons Joe and Gus with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson. Cyrus, meanwhile, is mom to daughters Brandi, 37, Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, and sons Braison, 30, and Trace, 35.

In February, she opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which Purcell empowers her, saying he “just encourages me to fly.”

“He is just like, 'You're the funniest, you're the prettiest, you're the sweetest, you're the this — just show the world who you are,' " she said. "It has just empowered me in such a way that I've never felt before. It's just been really great for me."



