Tish Cyrus' Weed Gave Wiz Khalifa a 'Panic Attack,' Says Miley Cyrus, Who 'Didn’t Know Who I Was' After Smoking It

The “Flowers” singer discussed her mom's weed use and sobriety during an appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

This week, Miley Cyrus appeared on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

On the show, the pop singer recalled the time her mother, Tish Cyrus, gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack with her "too strong" weed

The "Flowers" artist also shared how she introduced her mom to marijuana

Tish Cyrus’ weed stash just may rival those of even the most seasoned smokers, according to her daughter Miley Cyrus.

On Wednesday, June 12, the “Flowers” singer, 31, appeared on an episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where she revealed why her mom, 57, is part of the reason she’s now sober.

“I will randomly take one small puff off my mom’s joint, pretty much never because it’s way too strong,” Miley told host Letterman, also unveiling, “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack cause her weed was too heavy.”

Retracting her statement a bit, the Grammy winner explained that she actually doesn’t smoke her mom’s weed anymore because of a funny incident that happened at the latter’s house recently.

“The other day I came to her house, maybe the last time I smoked her weed was a couple of weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever, and I couldn’t drive for what felt like three days. And I didn’t know who I was,” Miley shared, making Letterman laugh.

When asked if Tish smoked the whole time the singer lived with her, the “II Most Wanted” artist replied “no,” explaining that she actually turned her mom onto marijuana.

“So what happened was we had gotten some weed when I lived with her — me, the background dancers, the band and everyone,” Miley began, “And I had told my mom separately, ‘I think this could be really good for you.’”

“My mom had a lot of anxiety, she had trouble sleeping, and just in general she was kind of high-strung. So I said, ‘I think you’re really going to like this,’” the pop singer added before imitating Tish’s voice, recalling, “and she said, ‘OK but just don’t tell anybody because I’m a good Christian woman.’”

“But she loved it, she had the best time,” Miley concluded. “And she’s smoked weed ever since.”

Clarifying her current sober status, the musician told Letterman she only takes an “occasional hit on a joint” now, “and not even!” “Usually I fake it to be cool for my mom,” she explained. “Like, I don’t even smoke.”

Instead, Miley — who’s embraced sobriety since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2019 — shared that she dabbles more in CBD, which has “zero” effect on her and “has been really helpful for me.”

“It doesn’t do anything, that’s the point. All my friends who are stoners — my mom — she always says, ‘What’s the point of that?’” the “Wrecking Ball” performer joked. “And I say, ‘It’s weed, but it doesn’t get you high.’ And she says, ‘Useless!’ But it does help me out in some ways.”

Tish opened up about smoking weed during a Feb. 29 episode of her Sorry We're Stoned podcast, which she co-hosts with her daughter Brandi. The mom of five noted that the habit may have helped her be a better parent to her kids — Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus — had she started when she was younger.

“I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46,” said Tish. “And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”

Brandi then interjected to inform guest Wiz Khalifa, 36, that Tish likely would’ve been “much more tolerant” in those days.

“I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then,” Tish added.



