Haunting last words from Titan submersible crew revealed

Debris from the Titan submersible was recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic

The crew aboard the submersible that imploded during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic said they were “all good” just before their deaths, it has emerged.

The revelation on Monday came on the first day of a hearing into the tragedy, during which the US Coast Guard also presented an animated re-creation of the doomed Titan’s final journey.

The inquiry heard that the vessel’s crew had been communicating with support staff aboard their mother ship, the Polar Prince, via text messages just before the implosion on June 18 last year.

Among the last words heard from the crew were “all good here”. They then lost contact after an exchange of texts about the submersible’s depth and weight.

The Titan imploded about two hours into its descent.

On board were Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate, which built the craft, Hamish Harding, a British explorer, Paul Henri Nargeolet, a French diver, and Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, along with his 19-year-old son Suleman.

The hearing is expected to last two weeks and aims to establish what caused the accident.

Stockton Rush (left) and crew member Randy Holt during a dive in OceanGate's Antipodes submersible off the coast of Florida in June 2013

US Coast Guard officials said they wanted “to uncover the facts surrounding the incident and develop recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future”.

Since its fateful dive, the Titan has become the subject of scrutiny in the undersea exploration community, in part because of its unconventional design and its creator’s decision to forgo standard independent checks.

US Coast Guard representatives said in their initial remarks in Charleston County, South Carolina, that the Titan was left exposed to the elements while in storage for seven months in 2022 and 2023.

The hull was also never reviewed by any third parties as is standard procedure, they added.

The hearing’s first witness, Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s former engineering director, testified that the Titan was struck by lightning during a test mission in 2018 and that might have compromised its hull.

He said he was fired in 2019 after he refused to let the submersible go down to the Titanic and told Mr Rush it was “not working like we thought it would”.

Mr Nissen said the submersible later went through other tests and adjustments before its subsequent dives to the Titanic.

However, Mr Nissen told the hearing that when he was asked to pilot it, he replied: “I’m not getting in it.”

Wreckage from the Titan was discovered on the ocean floor close to the bow of the Titanic

Mr Nissen said Mr Rush could be difficult to work for and was often very concerned with costs and project schedules, among other issues.

He said the businessman would fight for what he wanted, which often changed day-to-day. Mr Nissen added that he tried to keep his clashes with Mr Rush behind closed doors so that others in the company would not be aware.

“Most people would eventually just back down to Stockton,” he added.

When the Titan failed to resurface as scheduled, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to an area about 435 miles (700 kilometres) south of St John’s, Newfoundland.

The search for the submersible attracted worldwide attention – as hopes faded that those on board would be found alive.

Wreckage from the Titan was subsequently discovered on the ocean floor about 300 metres (330 yards) off the bow of the Titanic.

The ongoing Marine Board of Investigation (MIB) inquiry is the highest level of probe conducted by the US Coast Guard.

After the hearing concludes, recommendations will be submitted to the US Coast Guard’s commandant, while the US’s National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an investigation.

Jason Neubauer, of the US Coast Guard Office of Investigations, led Monday’s hearing. He said: “There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this tragic incident.

“But we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again.”

However, some key OceanGate figures are not scheduled to testify. They include Mr Rush’s widow, Wendy Rush, who was the company’s communications director.

Melissa Leake, a spokesman for the US Coast Guard, said it did not comment on why specific people were not called to particular hearings during ongoing investigations.

She added that was common for an MIB to “hold multiple hearing sessions or conduct additional witness depositions for complex cases”.

Among those scheduled to appear later in the hearing include Guillermo Sohnlein, OceanGate’s co-founder, David Lochridge, a former operations director at the firm, and Steven Ross, its former scientific director.

Numerous US Coast Guard officials and scientists, along with government and industry officials, are also expected to testify.

08:28 PM BST

06:15 PM BST

Pictured: The wreckage of the submersible at the bottom of the ocean

Titan

06:12 PM BST

06:06 PM BST

Tony Nissen scratching his forehead during a recess

06:05 PM BST

04:07 PM BST

How long will this all take?

The time frame for the investigation was initially a year, but the inquiry has taken longer.

The Coast Guard said in July that the hearing would delve into “all aspects of the loss of the Titan,” including both mechanical considerations as well as compliance with regulations and crew member qualifications.

The Titan had been making voyages to the Titanic wreckage site going back to 2021.

04:06 PM BST

Titan

04:05 PM BST

04:04 PM BST

04:03 PM BST

04:02 PM BST

04:02 PM BST

