‘Titan’ of Welsh politics Jenny Randerson dies aged 76

Randerson worked as a teacher before standing in 1999 for the Liberal Democrats in Cardiff Central. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tributes have been paid to Jenny Randerson, a “titan” of Welsh politics who introduced free entry to museums in Wales, after her death at the age of 76.

Lady Randerson brought in the measure while a minister in the Labour-Liberal Democrat coalition in the Welsh parliament between 2000 and 2003. She died on Saturday.

Speaking in April 2001, Randerson, who was then minister for culture, sport and the Welsh language, said it would allow everybody to enjoy Wales’ “rich heritage of arts, science and social and industrial history”.

England followed suit eight months later.

The Welsh Lib Dem leader, Jane Dodds, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Jenny Randerson’s passing.

“Jenny dedicated her life to serving the people of Cardiff and Wales.

“From free entry to Wales’s national museums to the decision to build Wales Millennium Centre, her work as a minister left an indelible mark on our politics and society.

“She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues and the many individuals whose lives she touched through her public service.”

Originally a secondary school teacher, Randerson was among the first Lib Dems elected to the newly established Welsh assembly in 1999, and represented Cardiff Central for 12 years.

She unsuccessfully stood for leadership of the Welsh Lib Dems in 2008, losing to Kirsty Williams.

Randerson stood down at the elections in 2011, but was given a peerage by the Lib Dem leader, Nick Clegg, and served in another governing coalition, this time between the Conservative party and Lib Dems, as a Wales minister.

In opposition, she was the Lib Dem spokesperson for transport in the House of Lords.

She spoke in the Lords on its final sitting day before Christmas, asking the government about fires caused by batteries on e-bikes and e-scooters.

David Chadwick, deputy leader of the Welsh Lib Dems, said: “Baroness Randerson was a titan of Welsh politics, serving as an assembly member, minister in Welsh and UK governments, and in the Lords.

“She will be deeply missed by all in the Welsh Liberal Democrats. My thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.”

Jo Stevens, secretary of state for Wales, added: “Sad to hear of the death of Baroness Jenny Randerson. Condolences to her family, friends and Welsh Liberal Democrat colleagues.”

Randerson is survived by her husband, Peter Randerson, two children and three grandchildren.