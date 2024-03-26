Titanic 'Door' Sells for More Than $700,000

The iconic floating wood panel, generally thought of as a door, from the 1997 movie Titanic has sold for more than half a million dollars at auction.

The piece of wood is “often mistakenly referred to” as a door by movie fans, Heritage Auctions said in a press release. “The ornate structure was in reality part of the door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance” on director James Cameron’s reconstruction of the ship that sank in 1912, the auction house said.

The prop “has caused much debate from fans, many of whom have argued that the floating wood panel could have supported both [characters] Jack and Rose – making his fateful decision to stay in the frigid water an empty gesture,” the auction house said.

“Cameron would later engage in a scientific study to prove that this plot point was more than just a convenient narrative device,” they continued.

The wood panel sold for $718,750 at a five-day auction that included a trove of Hollywood items, among them the whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Bill Murray's red-rose bowling ball from Kingpin.