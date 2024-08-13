Titans QB Will Levis announces cologne collaboration with Hellmann's Mayonnaise

Ever wanted to smell a little bit like mayonnaise? Will Levis and Hellmann's have you covered.

The Tennessee Titans' second-year quarterback and the condiment brand announced a new fragrance partnership with a video posted to social media on Tuesday. "Will Levis No. 8: Parfum de Mayonnaise" retails for $8 per 30 mL bottle at willlevisnumber8.com. Within 90 minutes of the announcement, the cologne was sold out.

According to the website, the cologne features several "fragrance notes:" tart lemon, parsley, coffee undertones, musk, creamy vanilla and, of course, mayonnaise accord.

Though the cologne sold out nearly immediately after its announcement, the website tells prospective customers the fragrance will be restocked on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch Will Levis' mayonnaise cologne ad

Levis starred in a commercial for the new fragrance, which is seemingly a parody of other self-serious cologne advertisements.

Why did Will Levis make a mayonnaise-scented fragrance?

The 25-year-old quarterback has been known for his love of mayonnaise. In the months and weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft last April, a video showing Levis putting mayo in his coffee went viral.

He set the record straight on the story behind the video in an interview during last year's NFL scouting combine.

"It was a Friday before a game, me and my girlfriend were at breakfast, we got our coffees and there was no cream, no sugar on the table, just a bottle of mayo," Levis said. "She made the kind of funny joke 'Do you think people are supposed to put this in their coffee?' And I was like, 'Maybe, let’s try it out.'"

Regardless of the truth behind the unique pairing, the association between Levis and mayonnaise stuck, and last August, the Titans' quarterback signed a lifetime deal with Hellmann's. Tuesday's fragrance announcement is the latest result of the partnership.

Will Levis preseason stats

Levis led two touchdown drives in the Titans' first preseason game – a 17-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The second-year went 4-for-5 on pass attempts for 35 yards. He also rushed twice in the red zone and scored a rushing touchdown in the game.

When does Will Levis play next?

Levis and the Titans play the Seahawks at home on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

They'll open the regular season on the road against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.

