After Titchmarsh, we must recork the skinny jeans genie

Alan Titchmarsh’s jeans were blurred by North Korean TV censors. The regime has forbidden them since the 1990s because they are seen as a symbol of US imperialism. Photograph: KCTV

When it comes to Alan Titchmarsh’s jeans, I’m with North Korea (Alan Titchmarsh’s jeans blurred by North Korean TV censors, 26 March). It’s not so much the US imperialism that they may or may not symbolise, but the abomination of skinny jeans, one of the most impractical and idiotic of men’s fashions. (To say nothing of the torn jeans that Titchmarsh appears to be wearing in your photo of him with Charlie Dimmock in the print edition.)

Roger Newman Turner

Preston, Dorset

• North Korean censors might regard jeans as symbols of US imperialism, but they ought to have known that they’re more than likely to have been made by the world’s biggest manufacturer of jeans and their closest political ally: China.

John Bailey

St Albans, Hertfordshire

• Do you have a photograph you’d like to share with Guardian readers? If so, please click here to upload it. A selection will be published in our Readers’ best photographs galleries and in the print edition on Saturdays.