Title hopes slip away: Tennessee tops South Carolina to win SEC regular season

It was a 10-point Tennessee lead with five minutes to go. Then a six-point lead with three minutes to play. Then a three-point lead with 50 seconds to go.

The Vols kept USC (24-6, 12-5 SEC) at an arm’s length the entire game, they never trailed. Two late USC fouls gave Tennessee the separation back, much to the dismay of the disappointed Colonial Life Arena crown.

“Ref you suck!” chants poured down during the final minute of the game.

South Carolina’s chance at a regular season title was gone, and Tennessee (24-6, 14-3 SEC) took its long-awaited revenge in the 66-59 Vols win on Wednesday night.

Tennessee’s hot shot

South Carolina stayed within two possessions for nearly the entire first half. Despite the Gamecocks playing well, the Vols’ offense sank every contested shot USC gave them.

If there was even the slightest open look, Tennessee went for it and made the shot.

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht and Jonas Aidoo were especially powerful in the Vols’ success. The pair scored a combined 22 points in the first half to lead all scorers. It didn’t matter if USC tied the game, Knecht nailed a triple to put the Gamecocks back down a score.

It didn’t help that USC didn’t shoot a single free throw in the first half either.

Tennessee excelled at baseline baskets too, creating an entirely different offensive threat USC hasn’t seen much of. Once again, it benefitted Knecht.

Fouling the wrong team

If there’s a program USC can’t allow too many personal fouls again, it’s Tennessee. It’s like twisting the dagger during the game the Gamecocks desperately want to win.

Regardless of how small or egregious the fouls were, South Carolina had 14 fouls called on them. Tennessee shot 92% from the charity line. That totals to 12 points Tennessee tacked on.

Three Tennessee players were perfect from the line, too: Dalton Knecht, Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan Jones.

It didn’t help that USC didn’t shoot a single free throw in the first half either. The Gamecocks got their first chance at the charity line with 13:40 left in the second half, and finished the game with only three made free throws.

One final showdown

With Tennessee’s win, the Vols have clinched at least a share of the conference regular season title. USC is now two games back from the conference leader.

The Gamecocks travel to Mississippi State for their final game of the season, for a fight to get that much-needed double bye for the SEC tournament. If Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt, USC will have to defeat the Dawgs and receive help from the remaining teams in order to clinch the top four seed.

Next USC games