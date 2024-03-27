New Title By Inuk Mother And Daughter Duo Offers Support To Parents Of Child Actors

(ANNews) – Inuvialuit (Inuit) members, Gloria Iatridis and Canadian Actress Olivia Kate Iatridis, have released their new book, “BOOKED, A Strong Start For Your Child Actor.” Gloria resides in St Albert, Alberta and Olivia lives in Vancouver, British Columbia. In the publication, the Iatridises write to make sure both parents and children are prepared for the hard work and dedication necessary for a career as a child actor, and to celebrate all the victories that come with acting too.

BOOKED is more than just a ‘how to’ manual for acting, it includes a memoir of the first six years of Olivia’s budding acting career. Gloria also shares information from an Indigenous perspective and speaks to the importance of recognizing diversity and inclusion in the film industry. The book emphasizes ways to keep a child safe and know your limits when it comes to respect in the workplace.

There has been a heightened interest in the film industry to have genuine casting of characters. The demand for Indigenous and other minority actors is growing and this book provides a solid background of what to expect in an underrepresented environment.

Although Gloria encourages parents to support their children’s passions, there are many things a parent should be aware of before entering the film industry. Together with Olivia, she shares information on how to support a child actor through their budding career, covering a broad range of topics.

Marc Gaudet, Actor/Coach/Owner of ActorVan Studios in Vancouver states, “This is a great book for any parent with a child interested in pursuing acting! The film industry can be tough to figure out and this book will give parents a feel for what their child is entering into. Get practical information like what type of headshots to get, what to look for in an agent, the contract, working as a child actor and much more. Each chapter provides current need-to-know information from starting out in the Film Business, to being a professional working child actor. It is a must-read for any parent with a child interested in being part of this industry.”

Yina Franklin, a parent of a child actor said, “I recently had the opportunity to delve into a valuable resource for parents aspiring to guide their children in the world of acting. BOOKED offers a comprehensive and insightful journey into the intricacies of the child acting industry, providing practical advice and essential tips for success. The book covers everything from actor preparation to landing a role and understanding contracts, the book provides practical advice and real-world examples. I think the authors’ attention to detail on topics like auditions, self-tapes, and pay makes this guide a comprehensive and valuable resource for both seasoned and novice parents. Highly recommended!”

For more information, please visit Home – Booked (booked-it.ca) or go to Booked by Gloria Iatridis | The FriesenPress Bookstore to purchase a copy of the book.

Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News