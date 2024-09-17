Tito Jackson had 'medical emergency' at mall before dying

Tito Jackson, who died at 70 years old on Sunday 15 September, suffered a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping centre earlier that evening. The news comes courtesy of a Police Department press release obtained by People magazine. At around 6.15pm, a Gallup New Mexico Police Department officer was notified that there was "an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance" near the American Heritage Plaza on US Highway 491 in Gallup. The individual was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Toriano 'Tito' Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma.