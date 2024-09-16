Tito Jackson: Jackson 5 star dies aged 70 'after suffering heart attack while driving'

Tito Jackson has died aged 70 after “suffering heart attack while driving” (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the US pop group the Jackson 5, has died aged 70.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, with siblings including global superstars Michael and Janet.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,"

Tito passed away on Sunday from a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, family friend and former Jackson family manager Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight.

The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, front right; Marlon Jackson, front left; Tito Jackson, back left; Jackie Jackson, back center; and Jermaine Jackson, back right; (AP)

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No 1 hits in the 1970s including ABC, I Want You Back and I'll Be There.

Born on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar.

Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon Jackson pose for a portrait together in Beverly Hills in 2009 (AP)

His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world's biggest performers known as The King of Pop.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Tito is survived by his three sons Taj, 41, Taryll, 39, and TJ, 46 - who were in the band 3T - and nine grandchildren.

Tito was last pictured on September 9 in Munich, Germany six days before his death - ahead of a performance by The Jacksons' current line-up, also featuring brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson.

Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffett said: “There is great, great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. I’m stunned and devastated to receive and hear this disheartening news. I love Tito like my brothers of blood relation.”