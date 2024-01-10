Tiwa Savage files police complaint with Nigerian police against Davido

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has lodged a police complaint against Grammy nominee Davido, accusing him of making threats against her.

The music stars have been at odds since Tiwa posted a photo of herself with the mother of one of Davido's children on her Instagram story.

Davido has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment.

In her complaint, Tiwa said that Davido believed she was "taunting him" and responded with "derogatory words".

He told mutual friends to tell her to "be careful in Lagos", Tiwa added.

Davido's actions and words were a "direct threat to my right to life, privacy and dignity of my person", she said in her report to police.

Tiwa concluded the report saying that if anything were to happen to her or her family, she wants the police to hold Davido responsible.

The two stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lagos state police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to the BBC that they had received Tiwa's report.

You may also be interested in: