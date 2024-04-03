Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc signs ‘sacred covenant’ with the Catholic Church, marking ‘new journey of truth’

Content warning: This article contains details about residential “schools.” Please read with care for your spirit.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the Catholic Church have signed what’s being called a “sacred covenant” this week, which includes a commitment to work together on the nation’s ongoing investigation of Le Estcwicwéy̓ (the missing children from Kamloops Indian Residential School).

The sacred covenant — which Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir described as the church’s version of a memorandum of understanding — was signed on March 31, Easter Sunday, with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops.

According to a joint statement issued by the three parties, this agreement not only acknowledges “past wrongs, particularly the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system,” but outlines “practical commitments.”

These include “honouring and memorializing residential school students, facilitating access to historical records and retaining scientific expertise to support the nation’s efforts in uncovering the truth and promoting healing,” the statement says.

In the days leading up to the ceremony of the signing, Casimir said in a video to members that the nation’s Le Estcwicwéy̓ department has been conducting archival research and recordings of Wenecwtsínem (truth telling) from survivors and their families.

“Yet, we are missing key records to assist us in the investigative work. Be it baptismal records, first communion records, confirmation, marriage, or last rites,” said Casimir.

The commitments to action in the sacred covenant include “information sharing and full transparency to identify and determine the truth related to missing children, including sharing of archives and records in Catholic possession” and assisting in answering the nation’s questions related to their work during the course of their investigation.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS) was opened, under Roman Catholic administration, in 1890. It came under the administration of the federal government in 1969, before closing in 1978. It was once the largest residential “school” in the country.

Story continues

In 2021, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc leadership announced the nation had identified evidence of the remains of 215 children on the KIRS grounds through ground-penetrating radar. The findings sparked global attention and discourse around the genocide of Indigenous Peoples in “Canada,” and the Catholic Church’s active role through their operations of the residential “school” system.

One year later, Pope Francis made a five-day pilgrimage to “Canada,” with visits to Treaty Six territory, Iqaluit and around “Quebec City” to apologize to residential “school” survivors. He was invited to Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc during this visit, but did not attend.

As the covenant’s signing took place, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, relayed a message from Pope Francis to Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller, saying that the Pope “sends cordial greetings to all who are present for the signing.”

“In light of the sufferings of the past, His Holiness hopes that this generous gesture will be a further step on the path toward truth and reconciliation,” Parolin wrote.

“Indeed, today’s gathering responds to the call of Pope Francis during his apostolic journey, when he spoke of the need for the Church and the Indigenous Peoples of Canada ‘to walk together, pray together, and work together.’”

Casimir said Secwépemc protocol was also part of the signing, with a sunrise intention-setting ceremony. She also said Elders travelled from Canim Lake, Esketemc, Canoe Creek, and Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) “to join us and sing hymns in Secwepemctsin” as part of an Easter Sunday mass.

The signing was also witnessed by WLFN Kúkpi7 Willie Sellars, Upper Nicola Band Chief Dan Manuel, Member of Parliament Frank Caputo, Member of the BC Legislative Assembly Peter Milobar and Kamloops Councillor Bill Sarai.

“In keeping with our oral traditions, we called upon many leaders (who) came to bear witness of the historic event,” Casimir said in the statement.

“The Archdiocese of Vancouver and the Diocese of Kamloops have made it clear that they are embarking on this new journey of truth, justice, and healing with us.”

Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews