TLTI mayor recaps 2023, looks ahead

A year of great progress.

That’s how Corinna Smith-Gatcke, mayor of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, describes 2023.

“This council is a duplicate of the previous council, and there were many things that we had to sort of build from the ground up – the asset management stuff, and really do our building conditions assessments and get a handle on all of the different facets of things here, so we could create a roadmap of what needed to be done and what needed to be done sooner than later, that sort of stuff,” said Smith-Gatcke in an interview.

“That was done in the first four years, and then this term of council we’re able to have the prioritization of these projects. We’re starting to gain some momentum.”

"Momentum" is a term used often by Smith-Gatcke, and that momentum comes in different forms, like in the groundwork for expansion being done in Lansdowne for its water and wastewater capacity.

“The province wants us to build more homes and in order to do that, we have to make sure we have capacity on system,” said Smith-Gatcke.

Momentum in how the township is seeing an “unprecedent amount” of building permits, as the mayor puts it.

“And planning applications are about the same or par,” said Smith-Gatcke. “Our consultations were 78 in 2022 and well over 100 for 2023, so all those consultations are good indicators that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Ivy Lea Wharf project, which involves the complete replacement of the old wharf and floating docks with new structures, is another priority. Among the many improvements to the wharf, the location of the boat ramp has been reoriented to allow straight-in water access and egress rather than the ninety-degree turn on the old ramp. This project is 95 per cent completed and will be fully completed in 2024.

Elsewhere, the new tender was awarded for the new fire station in Seeley’s Bay, and a new fire truck was purchased.

“Our recruitment continues to be ongoing, and we continue to be able to recruit because we’re able to train them at our fire training centre,” said Smith-Gatcke.

Story continues

“There’s always conjecture about the fire training centre, about what it is to the township, whether it is a boat anchor or a blessing, and I think really what it comes down is, the expectation from the province when it comes to training firefighters is set. They don’t have Gravenhurst anymore, they shut down the fire college. We still have to train them. And when you’re asking people to volunteer, asking people to give up their weekends to train, it makes the ask of that volunteerism that much more great. So, to have a local facility, to be able to train our people locally, not having to travel, not have to take their vacation time to do these things, to me, it’s a blessing. And there is a cost associated to the taxpayer but when the taxpayer picks up the phone and needs a fire truck or a firefighter at their residence or place of business, they’re pretty happy when they show up.”

Smith-Gatcke also touched on the cost-sharing agreement for the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre, which has become a bit of a hot topic within both communities, especially after TLTI Coun. Jeff Lackie in 2023, criticized and questioned TLTI’s part in the agreement.

“We are executing the agreement for another year with the Town of Gananoque,” said Smith-Gatcke. “There is a working group that is working together to figure out a path forward. One of our councillors has very specific opinions about this and how, in their mind, it’s not in the best interest of the township residents. I don’t necessarily share the same philosophy because we can only account for those who are registered in the programs, whether it’d be figure skating, girls' hockey, boys' hockey, men’s league, that sort of thing, and what’s not factored into those numbers is what it does for the community, both the number of grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbours that go and watch the children play, what that does for a team concept and how those kids are lifted up in the community, how they serve the community down the road – they do fundraising activities, car washes, pumpkin sales, those sorts of things, and not to sound naïve, but I think it’s important to the fabric of the community.”

"It’s hard in rural municipalities to have one person dedicated to do soccer and football and hockey and basketball and all of the things," she added. "You always need the community champions to step up to organize these things, and I know that almost 100 per cent of those organizers for the programs that are ran out of that Gananoque arena are township residents, so my whole purpose of being part of that working group, along with staff members and the other complementary members from Gananoque, is to really think about this long-term and what it means to partner together.”

The working group has had one meeting and has another meeting scheduled for the end of the month.

“We’re going to be talking about how we manage, how we fund things, but what the long-range plan is for that building,” said Smith-Gatcke. “It’s starting to feel its age and there’s capital work that needs to happen and a lot of the argument at our council table has been why are we funding an asset that we don’t own? But the asset doesn’t exist if we don’t help. The other challenge is, there’s other municipalities who have been able to maintain without requiring the same level of support that we have, but there’s a whole other conversation about that. To me, it affects more than just the registered kids and adults that are part of those programs, it spreads to a lot more than that, it helps the people who work at those businesses that surround the rink that rely on people who come and go, whether it’d be getting grocers or running to Canadian Tire to get the skates sharpened or McDonald’s after practice, all of those things add up and help for economic development within the town and support people that work there from the township."

Smith-Gatcke added that the next meeting between the working group will involve hypotheticals, brainstorming, options each council may be able to entertain.

“Then we’ll try to pick a lane, and the whole focus is to come back to council in June with some options because if we’re opting out of paying going forward, we need to give them reasonable notice,” said Smith-Gatcke.

Earlier in 2023, TLTI council had to deal with a sudden and tragic change, due to the passing in February of former deputy mayor and Ward 2 councillor Gordon Ohlke.

Councillor Terry Fodey took over the deputy mayor role in the aftermath, and Angela Kelman was appointed to the role of councillor for Ward 2, following an interview process. There was no byelection. Eight candidates put their name forward for the position.

“I can’t imagine it going any more smoothly than it has,” Smith-Gatcke said of the change. “Coun. Kelman has been an amazing addition to our group. For someone who has not served, not really involved in any committees of council or anything like that, she really has gotten up to speed very quickly, understands procedure. I’m very happy to have her on council.”

Looking ahead to 2024, TLTI will continue to move forward with the new fire station development, another fire truck is on its way, there are ongoing repairs to the township’s existing buildings, like Springfield House in Escott, and the Seeley’s Bay Hall, to name a few.

The asset management plan is something Smith-Gatcke pointed to as being a helpful tool for municipalities, especially for TLTI as it prepares for another year. Smith-Gatcke described TLTI’s asset management plan as being “like the township’s bible."

“I’m actually grateful to the province because they made sure that everybody is following this mantra now going forward, and I think some municipalities are farther ahead than others, but I know it makes decision-making here much simpler because the data is in front of you,” said Smith-Gatcke.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times