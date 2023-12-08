TLTI staff, council tour Ivy Lea Wharf

Members of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council and township staff toured the Ivy Lea Wharf on Monday to view the progress made on the replacement project.

Accompanying the council members were representatives of Greer Galloway Consulting Engineers and Kehoe Marine Construction.

In addition to Greer Galloway, which oversaw the project, and Kehoe Marine, which is responsible for all construction at the site, the design of the new wharf was completed by JML Engineering from Thunder Bay.

Among the many improvements to the wharf, the location of the boat ramp has been reoriented to allow straight-in water access and egress rather than the ninety-degree turn on the old ramp.

The project represents a $2.1-million investment by the township for the wharf design, construction, and oversight.

The project was originally slated for completion by the end of November, but is now expected to be completed in January 2024 due to delays in the supply chain for materials needed to finish the job.

The Ivy Lea Wharf Project involves the complete replacement of the old wharf and floating docks with new structures.

“I wish to thank JML Engineering for their design and vision, Greer Galloway for their construction oversight, and Kehoe Marine for making this dream a reality," said Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke in a prepared statement.

“The old wharf was at the end of its useful life and needed to be replaced. I am thrilled that we will soon have a brand new, redesigned wharf for Islanders, contractors, and members of the general public to use and enjoy for decades to come. Lastly, I wish to express my thanks to the residents of Ivy Lea who have patiently lived with the disruption to their daily lives that comes with a large construction project.”

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

