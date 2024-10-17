TMZ removes photos of Liam Payne’s body following outrage from fans

TMZ has taken down photographs of Liam Payne’s body it shared after his death following a backlash from One Direction fans and celebrities.

The American celebrity news outlet sparked outrage for publishing cropped photos of the British singer’s body following his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday.

The images revealed parts of the 31-year-old’s arm and waist, showing tattoos that identified him.

The article stated: “TMZ obtained a photo of Liam’s body on a wooden deck at the hotel, with tables and chairs nearby. We’re not showing the entire body, but his tattoos - a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen - are clearly visible.”

The outlet also published an image of the police tent placed over Payne’s body to shield it from photographers and onlookers.

However, TMZ then deleted the body photos following the outcry from fans and celebrities. The decision to publish the images drew uproar on social media, with former X Factor star turned BBC broadcaster, Rylan Clark writing on X: “TMZ f**king shame on you. Disgrace.”

TMZ founder Harvey Levin pictured in 2015 (Getty Images)

Singer Alessia Cara also commented about the published images and said: "You’re gross @TMZ."

Horrified fans still in shock from news of Payne’s death joined the condemnation.

One wrote: “TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne’s dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable. I can’t tell if I’m losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit.

“No matter how you felt about liam payne, posting pictures of his dead body is f**king mental,” another wrote.

Another remarked: “I know we complain about TMZ a lot but they really surprise me every time at how insensitive they can be.”

After removing the pictures, TMZ also changed the words in its article to say: “TMZ has seen a photo showing Liam’s body.”

The Standard has contacted TMZ for comment.

It’s not the first time the outlet has faced controversy involving a celebrity death.

TMZ was also condemned for its coverage of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The publication broke the story within two hours of the crash and drew criticism from police for reporting the tragedy before the victims' identities were confirmed and their families notified.

TMZ's founder, Harvey Levin, later defended the timing, claiming they had received approval from “Kobe's people” to release the news.

In 2023, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa settled a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for $29 million after unauthorised photos were taken at the crash site where her husband and daughter died.