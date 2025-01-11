Toad In The Hole walks off stage before revealing identity on The Masked Singer

ITV reality series The Masked Singer faced a snag on Saturday night when contestant Toad In The Hole walked off stage after the panellists chose to save the celebrity dressed as Bear.

Host Joel Dommett promptly welcomed the character back and the famous face was revealed to be American R&B singer Macy Gray.

Asked by comedian Dommett, 39, if she had fun on the show, Sweet Baby singer Gray simply answered: “Yeah”.

Macy Gray performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

Panellist Jonathan Ross apologised to Gray, in a joking manner, for Dommett’s shorts, with the host saying he really appreciated Gray being on the show.

Earlier in the programme, Gray performed Sunny by Bobby Hebb and panellist Mo Gilligan guessed the singer could be US musician Tracy Chapman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bear, who wore a Shakespearean-style outfit, performed Miami by Will Smith, while the character Bush sang Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne.

Elsewhere, new panellist, Maya Jama said Pufferfish’s performance of Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper was “stunning”.

Wolf performed Copacabana (At the Copa) by Barry Manilow and special guest Suranne Jones said the famous face behind the mask could be Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, while panellist Davina McCall guessed Duran Duran vocalist Simon Le Bon.

🎭 ✨ TONIGHT!!! The Masked Singer is BACK on @ITV & @ITVX at 7pm!!! Who’s behind the mask?! Tune in to find out!🤔 pic.twitter.com/NGM8duFXBN — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 11, 2025

Bear and Toad In The Hole performed again after Wolf and Pufferfish were saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bear performed Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, while Toad In The Hole sang It Must Have Been Love by Roxette, with the panellists ultimately choosing to save Bear.

Last weekend, Sir Mo Farah was revealed as the celebrity inside the costume portraying host Dommett.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Harriet Rose hosts The After Mask on ITVX and YouTube: The Masked Singer UK.