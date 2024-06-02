Tobaccoville church rebuilds following fire

CBC

A Calgary man who stole at least $127,000 from elderly victims in a "grandparent scam" pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud on Friday.Jason Dear, 40, admitted that over a three-month period in 2022, he collected between $6,000 and $27,000 from 10 seniorsThe victims ranged in age from 74 to 94.One victim told the court that Dear got her name and her grandson's name from her husband's obituary.Several of Dear's victims were in court Friday afternoon. 'I was so stupid'One woman, who was in a whee