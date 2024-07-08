All About Tobey Maguire's 2 Kids: Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias

Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer share two kids, daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias

Kevin Mazur/Getty Robey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer with their kids, daughter Ruby and son Otis, attend Saint Laurent at the Palladium in February 2016.

Meet Tobey Maguire's kids.

The Spider-Man actor is the father of two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias. He shares them with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer.

After meeting in 2003, the former couple welcomed their firstborn Ruby together in November 2006. Before they tied the knot in 2007, Maguire opened up on The Late Show with David Letterman about how his life changed since becoming a father.

"It’s a very dramatic change," he said at the time. "My whole life is in transition now with friendships and where I’m gonna live, you know, just your whole perspective." He continued, "It’s great. She’s so adorable. She’s just a smiley, little, beautiful thing."

Maguire and Meyer welcomed their second child, Otis, in May 2009. The Babylon actor said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show six months after his birth that Ruby "just adores" her little brother.

After nine years of marriage, Meyer announced they were separating in 2016, and said the two would continue to co-parent.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Maguire and Meyer said in a joint statement shared to PEOPLE. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Read on to learn more about Maguire and Meyer's 2 kids, Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias.



Ruby Sweetheart, 17

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Tobey Maguire with his daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, at the premiere of "Babylon" in Los Angeles in December 2022.

Maguire and Meyer welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, on Nov. 10, 2006. Her middle name was inspired by the nickname given to her mom by Meyer's grandmother.

While the actor is known for keeping his personal life private, he opened up several times publicly since they were born. Five months after welcoming Ruby, he told reporters at a Spider-Man 3 press day that he "love(d) being a dad."

"I love my daughter ... yeah, it's definitely amazing!" Maguire said at the time. "It's like everybody says — all the clichés are true... It’s indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don’t really get it until you’re there."

Maguire was also spotted several times on dad duty: He was photographed in September 2007 teaching Ruby how to walk and playing with her during a family outing in October 2008.

In April 2007, Maguire shared an update with Men's Health about his newfound fatherhood revelations: "When she smiles, it’s the most fantastic thing ever. But it’s not like I didn’t expect that. I expected to fall completely in love with my child."

He also made sure his young family stayed close while he toured the globe to promote Spider-Man 3. "I love being a dad. I didn’t want to be away from them, and I didn’t want Jen to miss this," he said. "t’s a pretty eventful moment, and I wanted to be with them. I haven’t been away for a night yet."

Many of Maguire's former co-stars raved about Ruby not long after her birth and added that Maguire made a great dad.

James Franco, who plays Harry Osborn in Spider-Man, called her "a very sweet baby" and added, "I’ve known Tobey about six or seven years, and to see him grow over those years, I’m really proud of him. He seems like he’s an excellent dad. He’s completely consumed with that child."

In the years that followed, Ruby has kept largely out of the spotlight. In December 2022, the then-16-year-old made a rare red carpet appearance alongside her dad at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles.



Otis Tobias, 15

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tobey Maguire and ex Jennifer Meyer with their kids, Ruby and Otis, attend Saint Laurent at the Palladium in February 2016.

Maguire and Meyer welcomed their second child, son Otis Tobias, on May 8, 2009, and the actor also kept many details about his son under wraps in the months since.

Six months after Otis was born, the actor said on the Ellen Degeneres Show that Ruby "loves him" and is "such a great big sister' — though like most big siblings, sometimes "she wants mommy or daddy to hold her" instead.

Maguire also revealed that he played a prank on Meyer, telling her he spelled their son's name "Oatis" on his birth certificate instead of "Otis." Despite the actor not being able to keep a straight face, she fell for it before he ultimately told her the truth.

Otis was pictured out and about with his parents when he was little, but has stayed out of the spotlight into his adolescence.

Read the original article on People.