Tobias Ellwood tweets about new Russian defence minister – with image from comedy movie

In the image, Andrey Belousov's face was Photoshopped onto the body of Jason Isaacs in costume as Georgy Zhukov in The Death of Stalin

Tobias Ellwood has shared a photograph of the new Russian defence chief wearing a military uniform covered in medals – but it was in fact a Photoshopped image of a character from the comedy film The Death of Stalin.

The former defence minister posted the picture of “Andrey Belousov”, the economist who was announced as Russia’s new defence minister on Sunday.

But the image was not all it seemed – Mr Belousov’s face had been Photoshopped onto the body of Jason Isaacs in costume as Georgy Zhukov in The Death of Stalin.

Mr Ellwood, who is also the former chairman of the Commons defence committee, insisted that the now-deleted post on social media was intentionally “tongue in cheek” to underline that a “non-military loyalist with an economic background is now in charge of Russia’s military”.

He shared the mocked-up image on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “This is ‘General’ Andrey Belousov – he’s an economist by trade – and now Russia’s new defence minister.

“He’s either borrowed the uniform or had a very good first day at the office…”

Tobias Ellwood shared the now-deleted mocked-up image on X, formerly Twitter

The picture purportedly showed Mr Belousov standing in front of a doorway wearing the uniform with more than 25 medals.

But the former defence minister was then the subject of a “community note” on the platform that explained that it was an edited image.

There were signs in the image itself that it was the subject of Photoshop, with Isaacs’ left ear still visible underneath Mr Belousov’s own ear.

The Death of Stalin, a hit comedy film that was released in 2017, starred Isaacs as the Soviet defence minister, alongside Steve Buscemi as Stalin’s successor Nikita Khrushchev.

Mr Ellwood is one of many MPs across all parties who have received community notes on X – designed to allow users to add context below posts with misleading information – since the feature was introduced in January last year.

The Death of Stalin starred Jason Isaacs as the Soviet defence minister Georgy Zhukov - NICOLA DOVE/Film Stills

The former defence minister told The Telegraph: “It was tongue in cheek – obviously from that great film. But underlining a non-military loyalist with an economic background is now in charge of Russia’s military reflecting how the country has moving to a war footing with defence procurement elevated as the country’s top priority.”

Mr Belousov is the replacement for Sergei Shoigu, who had been Vladimir Putin’s defence minister since 2012, including the duration of Russia’s war against Ukraine.