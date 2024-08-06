‘Today feels like a second Liberation Day,’ Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus tells FRANCE 24

Bangladesh student protest leaders said Tuesday they wanted Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus, 84, to lead an interim government. Yunus spoke to FRANCE 24 about the popular uprising that precipitated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fall and his hopes for a more democratic future for the country.

A key organiser of Bangladesh’s student protests Tuesday called for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to be named as the head of a new interim government, a day after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of deadly unrest.

Yunus, who called Hasina’s resignation the country's “second Liberation Day”, faced a number of corruption accusations and was put on trial during the former prime minister’s rule. He received the Nobel in 2006 after he pioneered microlending, and he said the corruption charges against him were motivated by vengeance.

Click on the player above to watch his interview with FRANCE 24.

Read moreIron lady Sheikh Hasina ends 15-year rule and flees Bangladesh



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Yunus to lead Bangladesh

Iron lady Sheikh Hasina ends 15-year rule and flees Bangladesh

Bangladesh army to form interim government amid deadly unrest