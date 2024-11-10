Today In History 1110

CBC

Edward John Clutesi was killed in battle on Aug. 29, 1944, according to a letter to his mother from the Canadian Forces. He was 26 years old. "That's young," Tseshaht Hereditary Chief Josh Goodwill said. "I'm 35, and I feel young. When I finally started … figuring out what I wanted to do with my life, I was like 25, 26. And he was over there doing big battles and fighting a war that I don't think I could handle at my age now. That's a very young age for someone to go over and put themselves in a