Today In History 1122

- The Canadian Press
Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on allegations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.
- Associated Press Videos
Jussie Smollett’s attorney comments on overturning of Smollett's conviction
The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and lied to Chicago police. (AP video by Melissa Perez Winder)
- TVLine.com
Jussie Smollett’s Conviction for Hate-Crime Hoax Overturned by Illinois Supreme Court
Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was found guilty in 2021 of felony disorderly conduct stemming from a false police report he filed, has had his conviction overturned. As first reported by the Chicago Tribune, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned Smollett’s trial verdict on Thursday, determining that the decision to retry Smollett (after charges against him …
- The Canadian Press
Petition by RFK Jr. fan prompts Montreal council to end water fluoridation
MONTREAL — Municipal officials have opted to end water fluoridation on the Island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- HuffPost
A Husband And Wife Were Fighting For A Restraining Order. They Were Killed Outside The Courthouse.
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
- People
Hiker Whose Heart Stopped for 45 Minutes After Mt. Rainier Rescue Is Now Accused of Murder: Court Docs
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
- CBC
5 men charged after Hells Angels members robbed rival gang members of vests in Cambridge: OPP
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
- CBC
Canada's top court overturns acquittals for man accused of selling his spouse for sex
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
- The Canadian Press
A kayaker faked his own death and fled overseas. Now he's telling how he did it
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
- People
Cheerleader, 13, Found Dead in Woods After Vanishing from Home Overnight
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
- CBC
Ontario semi driver, 25, wanted on countrywide arrest warrant after crash killed Manitoba mom, daughter
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
- Tacoma News Tribune
Convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl, 2 Tacoma teens learn fates during tense hearing
Christopher Felizardo and Jeremiah Averitt, both 19, pleaded guilty to their involvement in the July 6, 2022, killing of Iyana Ussery.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
- CBC
Teen's lawyer says speed and inexperience key factors in fatal Saskatoon crash
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
- CBC
Man pleads guilty to stabbing 16-year-old to death at TTC subway station
Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf
- People
Brutal Details Revealed in Alleged 'God's Misfits' Murders as Autopsy Reveals Victims' Final Moments
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road
- CBC
Police investigating armed highway robbery after Brampton crash
Ontario Provincial Police investigators are searching for a number of suspects after an armed robbery that happened after a man was rear-ended on a highway in Brampton Tuesday evening.The incident took place around 8 p.m., police said in a news release, in the northbound lanes of Highway 410. The victim — a 20-year-old man from the Brampton area — was just north of Bovaird Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by another driver, police say."The driver did what he's supposed to do and he
- CBC
Teen in alleged high school fire attack facing new charges after in-custody incident
A 15-year-old Saskatoon girl accused of lighting a high school classmate on fire in September is facing two new charges.The teen is alleged to have uttered threats and assaulted an adult in November, while she was in custody. She remains behind bars.The 15-year-old injured in the fire incident remains in hospital.The accused, who was 14 at the time of the alleged fire attack, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18. She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.The Crown gave notice a
- HuffPost
Rudy Giuliani Accused Of Once Again Defaming Georgia Election Workers
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss told a judge that Giuliani should be held in civil contempt.
- CBC
Racist, hate-fuelled videos promoting violence played for alleged terror propagandist's trial
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of racist online content targeting Jews, Muslims, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others.In an Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday, federal Crown prosecutors played three videos downloaded from social media by RCMP in 2020 — videos the Crown contends were created in part by Patrick Gordon Macdonald, an alleged neo-Nazi terror propagandist who lives in the capital with his parents.All three videos depicted people in skull masks and combat fatigues carrying firearms an